An opportunity to reflect on the news and events that helped to shape the Cyprus property market over the past year in our list of Top 10 stories that have attracted the most readers in 2016...
There is still considerable work to be done on what the EC refers to as "the currently dysfunctional Title Deeds issuance and transfer system" in its post-programme surveillance report on Cyprus...
Laws and regulations regarding the design, construction and authorisation of swimming pools may soon be revised as part of the package to reform Cyprus' complex and time-consuming planning system...