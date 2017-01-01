Cyprus property taxes in 2017
There have been a number of changes to various property taxes in Cyprus in recent times and a summary of the impact of those changes for individuals with property on the island are summarised below.
Featured Reports
There have been a number of changes to various property taxes in Cyprus in recent times and a summary of the impact of those changes for individuals with property on the island are summarised below.
An opportunity to reflect on the news and events that helped to shape the Cyprus property market over the past year in our list of Top 10 stories that have attracted the most readers in 2016.
There is still considerable work to be done on what the EC refers to as “the currently dysfunctional Title Deeds issuance and transfer system” in its post-programme surveillance report on Cyprus.