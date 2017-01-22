Latest Headlines
  • Suicide victim's widow calls for justice

    The widow of a British suicide victim is calling for institutions in the UK and Cyprus to be brought to account in connection with the Cyprus property mis-selling scandal that has devastated the lives of so many.

  • Property sales soar (update)

    The number of property sales contracts deposited at Land Registries across Cyprus in December was the highest recorded since September 2008 according to official figures from the Department of Lands & Surveys.

  • Cyprus property fraudster convicted (update)

    Sascha Morris, who sold off-plan properties to Cyprus property investors, has been convicted of fraud at the Leeds Crown Court following a prosecution by the CPS Specialist Fraud Division.

  • Swimming pools law to change?

    Laws and regulations regarding the design, construction and authorisation of swimming pools may soon be revised as part of the package to reform Cyprus' complex and time-consuming planning system...
  • Debt release orders secured

    Fifty six debt release orders have been secured by the Insolvency Service for debtors who were unable to repay dues of up to twenty five thousand Euro, as a result of the economic crisis...
  • Unlicensed pool owners in hot water

    Auditor General Odysseas Michaelides has called on the police to bring the owners of unlicensed swimming pools to justice due to the serious safety concerns arising from the problem...

