    Cyprus property fraudster convicted

    Sascha Morris, who sold off-plan properties to Cyprus property investors, has been convicted of fraud at the Leeds Crown Court following a prosecution by the CPS Specialist Fraud Division.

    Property sales soar

    The number of property sales contracts deposited at Land Registries across Cyprus in December was the highest recorded since September 2008 according to official figures from the Department of Lands & Surveys.

    Cyprus property taxes in 2017

    There have been a number of changes to various property taxes in Cyprus in recent times and a summary of the impact of those changes for individuals with property on the island are summarised below.

    Swimming pools law to change?

    Laws and regulations regarding the design, construction and authorisation of swimming pools may soon be revised as part of the package to reform Cyprus' complex and time-consuming planning system...
    Debt release orders secured

    Fifty six debt release orders have been secured by the Insolvency Service for debtors who were unable to repay dues of up to twenty five thousand Euro, as a result of the economic crisis...
    Unlicensed pool owners in hot water

    Auditor General Odysseas Michaelides has called on the police to bring the owners of unlicensed swimming pools to justice due to the serious safety concerns arising from the problem...

