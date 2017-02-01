Latest Headlines
Zyprus: Cyprus property portalCyprus property prices up Q3 2016Pissouri home damage 'criminal negligence'October building permits down 4 per centAnother hurdle for Paradise home buyers

Featured Reports

  • Suicide victim's widow calls for justice

    Suicide victim’s widow calls for justice

    The widow of a British suicide victim is calling for institutions in the UK and Cyprus to be brought to account in connection with the Cyprus property mis-selling scandal that has devastated the lives of so many.

  • Property sales soar (update)

    Property sales soar (update)

    The number of property sales contracts deposited at Land Registries across Cyprus in December was the highest recorded since September 2008 according to official figures from the Department of Lands & Surveys.

  • Cyprus property fraudster convicted (update)

    Cyprus property fraudster convicted (update)

    Sascha Morris, who sold off-plan properties to Cyprus property investors, has been convicted of fraud at the Leeds Crown Court following a prosecution by the CPS Specialist Fraud Division.

  • More Recent Reports

  • Immovable Property Tax unpaid

    Immovable Property Tax unpaid

    Twenty five owners of properties valued in excess of €3 million at 1980 prices failed to pay their Immovable Property Tax by 27th December according to information from the Tax Department...
  • Our Top 10 stories from Cyprus in 2016

    Our Top 10 stories from Cyprus in 2016

    An opportunity to reflect on the news and events that helped to shape the Cyprus property market over the past year in our list of Top 10 stories that have attracted the most readers in 2016...
  • More work needed on Title Deeds

    More work needed on Title Deeds

    There is still considerable work to be done on what the EC refers to as "the currently dysfunctional Title Deeds issuance and transfer system" in its post-programme surveillance report on Cyprus...

Back to top