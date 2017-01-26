There is still considerable work to be done on what the EC refers to as "the currently dysfunctional Title Deeds issuance and transfer system" in its post-programme surveillance report on Cyprus...
Laws and regulations regarding the design, construction and authorisation of swimming pools may soon be revised as part of the package to reform Cyprus' complex and time-consuming planning system...
Fifty six debt release orders have been secured by the Insolvency Service for debtors who were unable to repay dues of up to twenty five thousand Euro, as a result of the economic crisis...