    Cyprus property taxes in 2017

    There have been a number of changes to various property taxes in Cyprus in recent times and a summary of the impact of those changes for individuals with property on the island are summarised below.

    Our Top 10 stories from Cyprus in 2016

    An opportunity to reflect on the news and events that helped to shape the Cyprus property market over the past year in our list of Top 10 stories that have attracted the most readers in 2016.

    More work needed on Title Deeds

    There is still considerable work to be done on what the EC refers to as “the currently dysfunctional Title Deeds issuance and transfer system” in its post-programme surveillance report on Cyprus.

    Tender process launched for Larnaca marina

    The long-awaited Larnaca marina and port project took a step forward in the week with a request for submissions of interest for the construction of the 1,000 berth marina and port facilities...
    Slump in Brits buying homes in Europe

    Britons buying homes abroad have fallen by a quarter compared to a year ago since the EU referendum said Moneycorp's chief executive Mark Horgan in an interview with Reuters news agency...
    Fundamental planning reforms

    Fundamental reforms are underway to rationalise, accelerate and simplify the time consuming and complex procedures involved with the licensing and control of building development in Cyprus...

