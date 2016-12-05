November property sales up 46 per cent

THE DEPARTMENT of Lands and Surveys reported a 46 per cent increase in property sales during November compared with November 2015.

During November a total of 651 contracts for the sale of commercial and residential properties and land (building plots and fields) were deposited at Land Registry offices across the island compared with the 446 deposited in November last year.

November’s increase follows a 37% increase in October, a 50% increase in September, and a 50% increase in August.

Of those 651 contracts, 463 (71%) were deposited by domestic (Cypriot) purchasers, while 29% (188) were deposited by overseas (non-Cypriot) purchasers.

With the exception of Famagusta, where sales fell 42%, sales rose in all district compared with November 2015. In percentage terms Limassol led the way with sales up 82%, followed by Famagusta, where dales rose by 74%. Meanwhile, sales in Nicosia and Larnaca rose by 43% and 3% respectively.

Total Property Sale Transactions – 2015/2016 Comparison

District Year Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Nicosia 2015 46 45 83 88 86 61 60 37 65 64 60 54 2016 54

79

82

79 82 98 102 64 81 80 86 Famagusta 2015 16 27 17 17 21 33 45 14 30 29 33 42 2016 22

35 33

35

24 34

27 41 32 47 19 Larnaca 2015 90 71 98 67 68 111 95 75 85 87 111 114 2016 78

108 121

127

103 120

123 81 121 111 114 Limassol 2015 95 97 160 115 135 135 156 87 114 166 137 169 2016 92

179 197

166

145 222

220 129 195 270 249 Paphos 2015 74 85 94 94 95 124 140 88 91 117 105 134 2016 81

100 106

107

120 183

153 136 127 126 183 Totals

2015 321 325 452 381 405 464 496 301 385 463 446 513 2016 327

501 539

514

474 657

625 451 556 634 651

Year to date performance

During the first 11 months of 2016 property sales have risen 34% to reach 5,929 compared with 4,439 during the first 11 months of 2015.

Sales have increased in all districts. Sales in Limassol have risen 48% and by 28% in Famagusta, Nicosia and Paphos. Meanwhile, sales in Larnaca have risen by 24%.

Domestic property sales

Property sales to the domestic (Cypriot) market in November rose 50% compared to November 2015, with sales reaching 463 compared with 308 in the same month last year.

While domestic sales in Famagusta and Larnaca fell by 63% and 9% respectively compared to November last year, they rose in the remaining three districts.

Sales in Limassol rose 139%, sales in Paphos were up 56% and sales in Nicosia rose 46%.

Domestic Property Sale Transactions – 2015/2016 Comparison

District Year Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Nicosia 2015 39 36 71 74 74 58 56 36 55 60 50 44 2016 43

70

10

69 68 92 94 58 75 70 73 Famagusta 2015 9 2 16 16 9 30 28 14 25 24 24 41 2016 20 31 21

33

24 7 19 32 22 37 9 Larnaca 2015 77 49 91 40 45 82 60 62 53 59 81 81 2016 68 96 85

91

93 75 91 67 90 81 74 Limassol 2015 71 77 147 90 86 100 123 65 81 127 82 123 2016 68 158 145

122

126 162 156 101 142 202 196 Paphos 2015 39 38 86 64 34 63 83 64 47 92 71 89 2016 61 72 59

65

105 126 74 88 98 83 111 Totals

2015 235 202 411 284 248 333 350 241 261 352 308 378 2016 260 427 382

380

416

462

434 346 427 473 463

Year to date performance

Domestic sales during the first eleven months of 2016 are up 39% compared with the first eleven months of 2015 with sales reaching 4,470 compared with 3,225 during the corresponding period last year.

Sales have risen in all districts. Sales in Limassol have risen by 50%, while sales in Paphos have risen by 40%. Sales in Larnaca have risen 30% while sales in both Nicosia and Famagusta are up 29%.

Overseas property sales

Property sales to the overseas (non-Cypriot) market during November rose 31% compared with November 2015 with 188 properties sold compared with 138 in the same month last year.

With the exception of Famagusta, where sales fell 42% compared with November last year, they rose in all other districts.

Sales in Limassol rose 82%, while those in Paphos, Nicosia and Larnaca rose by 74%, 43% and 3% respectively compared with November 2015.

Overseas Property Sale Transactions – 2015/2016 Comparison

District Year Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Nicosia 2015 7 9 12 14 12 3 4 1 10 4 10 10 2016 11

9

10

10 14 6 8 6 6 10 13 Famagusta 2015 7 25 1 1 12 3 17 0 5 5 9 1 2016 2 4 12

2

0

27

8 9 10 10 10 Larnaca 2015 13 22 7 27 23 29 35 13 32 28 30 33 2016 10 12 36

36

10

45

32 14 31 30 40 Limassol 2015 24 20 13 25 49 35 33 22 33 39 55 46 2016 24 21 52

44

19

60

64 28 53 68 53 Paphos 2015 35 47 8 30 61 61 57 24 44 35 34 45 2016 20 28 47

42

15

57 79 48 29 43 72 Totals

2015 86 123 41 97 157 131 146 60 124 111 138 135 2016 67 74 157

134

58

195

191 105 129 161 188

Year to date performance

During the first eleven months of 2016 sales to the overseas (non-Cypriot) market are up 20% compared with the first eleven months of 2015 with sales reaching 1,459 compared with 1,214 during the corresponding period last year.

Cyprus Property Sale Transactions 2000 – 2016