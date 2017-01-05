Property sales soar?

Latest Headlines
The number of property sales contracts deposited at Land Registries across Cyprus in December was the highest recorded since September 2008 according to official figures from the Department of Lands & Surveys.

By: Nigel Howarth
Published: Thursday 5th January 2017

Cyprus property salesTHE DEPARTMENT of Land and Surveys reported an almost unbelievable 121 per cent rise in the number of property sales contracts deposited at Land Registry offices across Cyprus during December compared with December 2015.

This 121% rise follows a 46% rise in November, a 37% increase in October and a 50% increase in September bringing the annual increase to 43%; the largest year-on-year rise for the past decade.

However, we know that an unknown number of these property sales contracts relate to ‘non-sale’ agreements such as loan restructurings, recoveries and debt-to-asset swaps agreed between the banks and defaulting borrowers.

As the Department of Lands & Surveys does not record these ‘non-sale’ agreements separately, the figures presented do not accurately reflect the real number of property sales.

We can only hope that the Department of Lands & Surveys will amend its statistics to separate actual sale contracts from ‘non-sale’ agreements so that an accurate picture can be presented, which will benefit both the property industry and those who may be considering buying property on the island.

Sales in 2007, immediately before the property bubble burst, reached 21,245. In 2013 sales reached their lowest on record at 3,767. In 2014 sales rose 20% to reach 4,527 and in 2015 they rose 9% to reach 4,952. In 2016 combined sales and ‘non-sales’ reached 7,073.

Total Property Sale Transactions – 2015/2016 Comparison

DistrictYearJanFebMarAprMayJunJulAugSepOctNovDec
Nicosia2015464583888661603765646054
201654
79
82
79829810264818086144
Famagusta2015162717172133451430293342
201622
3533
35
 2434
2741 32 471987
Larnaca2015907198676811195758587111114
201678
108121
127
 103120
12381 121 111114153
Limassol2015959716011513513515687114166137169
201692
179197
166
 145222
220129 195 270249432
Paphos201574859494951241408891117105134
201681
100106
107
 120183
153136127  126183318
Totals
2015321325452381405464496301385463446513
2016327
501539
514
 474657
625451  556 634651 1134

