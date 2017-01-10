Property sales soar (update)

THE DEPARTMENT of Land and Surveys reported an almost unbelievable 121 per cent rise in the number of property sales contracts deposited at Land Registry offices across Cyprus during December compared with December 2015.

This 121% rise follows a 46% rise in November, a 37% increase in October and a 50% increase in September bringing the annual increase to 43%; the largest year-on-year rise for the past decade.

Of the 1,134 contracts, 780 (69%) were deposited by domestic (Cypriot) purchasers, while 31% (354) were deposited by overseas (non-Cypriot) purchasers.

Part of the increase is probably accounted for by those taking advantage of the concession introduced in 2015 exempting those who bought property by 31st December 2016 from paying Capital Gains Tax regardless of when they sold the property.

However, we also know that an unknown number of these property sales contracts relate to ‘non-sale’ agreements such as loan restructurings, recoveries and debt-to-asset swaps agreed between the banks and defaulting borrowers.

As the Department of Lands & Surveys does not record these ‘non-sale’ agreements separately, the figures presented do not accurately reflect the real number of property sales.

We can only hope that the Department of Lands & Surveys will amend its statistics to separate actual sale contracts from ‘non-sale’ agreements so that an accurate picture can be presented, which will benefit both the property industry and those who may be considering buying property on the island.

Sales rose in all district compared with December 2015. In percentage terms Nicosia led the way with sales up 156%, followed by Limassol, where sales rose by 156%. Meanwhile, sales in Paphos, Famagusta and Larnaca rose by 137%, 107% and 18% respectively.

Total Property Sale Transactions – 2015/2016 Comparison

District Year Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Nicosia 2015 46 45 83 88 86 61 60 37 65 64 60 54 2016 54

79

82

79 82 98 102 64 81 80 86 144 Famagusta 2015 16 27 17 17 21 33 45 14 30 29 33 42 2016 22

35 33

35

24 34

27 41 32 47 19 87 Larnaca 2015 90 71 98 67 68 111 95 75 85 87 111 114 2016 78

108 121

127

103 120

123 81 121 111 114 153 Limassol 2015 95 97 160 115 135 135 156 87 114 166 137 169 2016 92

179 197

166

145 222

220 129 195 270 249 432 Paphos 2015 74 85 94 94 95 124 140 88 91 117 105 134 2016 81

100 106

107

120 183

153 136 127 126 183 318 Totals

2015 321 325 452 381 405 464 496 301 385 463 446 513 2016 327

501 539

514

474 657

625 451 556 634 651 1134

Annual performance

During 2016 sales rose by 43% compared with 2015, with sales increasing in all districts. In percentage terms sales in Limassol over the year rose by 59% and in Paphos they rose by 40%. Meanwhile sales in Nicosia, Famagusta and Larnaca rose by 38%, 35% and 27% respectively.

Domestic property sales

Property sales to the domestic (Cypriot) market in December rose 106% compared to December 2015, with sale (and ‘non-sale’) agreements reaching 780 compared with 378 in the same month last year.

Domestic sales rose in all district compared with December 2015. In percentage terms Nicosia led the way with sales up 164%, followed by Limassol, where sales rose by 150%. Meanwhile, sales in Paphos, Famagusta and Larnaca rose by 92%, 76% and 41% respectively.

Domestic Property Sale Transactions – 2015/2016 Comparison

District Year Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Nicosia 2015 39 36 71 74 74 58 56 36 55 60 50 44 2016 43

70

10

69 68 92 94 58 75 70 73 116 Famagusta 2015 9 2 16 16 9 30 28 14 25 24 24 41 2016 20 31 21

33

24 7 19 32 22 37 9 72 Larnaca 2015 77 49 91 40 45 82 60 62 53 59 81 81 2016 68 96 85

91

93 75 91 67 90 81 74 114 Limassol 2015 71 77 147 90 86 100 123 65 81 127 82 123 2016 68 158 145

122

126 162 156 101 142 202 196 307 Paphos 2015 39 38 86 64 34 63 83 64 47 92 71 89 2016 61 72 59

65

105 126 74 88 98 83 111 171 Totals

2015 235 202 411 284 248 333 350 241 261 352 308 378 2016 260 427 382

380

416

462

434 346 427 473 463 780

Annual performance

During 2016 domestic sales rose 46% compared with 2015, with sales increasing in all districts. In percentage terms sales in Limassol over the year rose by 61% and in Paphos they rose by 46%. Meanwhile sales in Nicosia, Famagusta and Larnaca rose by 38%, 37% and 31% respectively.

Overseas property sales

Property sales to the overseas (non-Cypriot) market, which are unaffected by ‘non-sale’ agreements during December rose 162% compared with December 2015 with 354 properties sold compared with 135 in the same month last year.

Overseas sales rose in all district compared with December 2015. In percentage terms Famagusta led the way with sales up 1400% (having sold just one property in December 2015) followed by Paphos, where sales rose by 227%. Meanwhile, sales in Nicosia, Limassol and Larnaca rose by 180%, 172% and 18% respectively.

Overseas Property Sale Transactions – 2015/2016 Comparison

District Year Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Nicosia 2015 7 9 12 14 12 3 4 1 10 4 10 10 2016 11

9

10

10 14 6 8 6 6 10 13 28 Famagusta 2015 7 25 1 1 12 3 17 0 5 5 9 1 2016 2 4 12

2

0

27

8 9 10 10 10 15 Larnaca 2015 13 22 7 27 23 29 35 13 32 28 30 33 2016 10 12 36

36

10

45

32 14 31 30 40 39 Limassol 2015 24 20 13 25 49 35 33 22 33 39 55 46 2016 24 21 52

44

19

60

64 28 53 68 53 125 Paphos 2015 35 47 8 30 61 61 57 24 44 35 34 45 2016 20 28 47

42

15

57 79 48 29 43 72 147 Totals

2015 86 123 41 97 157 131 146 60 124 111 138 135 2016 67 74 157

134

58

195

191 105 129 161 188 354

Year to date performance

During 2016 sales to the overseas (non-Cypriot) market were up 34% compared with 2015, with sales reaching 1,813 compared with 1,349.

Sales since 2000

Sales in 2007, immediately before the property bubble burst, reached 21,245. In 2013 sales reached their lowest on record at 3,767. In 2014 sales rose 20% to reach 4,527 and in 2015 they rose 9% to reach 4,952.

In 2016 combined sales and ‘non-sales’’ reached 7,073, slightly more than 2011.

Cyprus Property Sale Transactions 2000 – 2016

Year Overseas Sales Domestic Sales Percentage

Overseas Sales Total

Sales 2000 450 12,214 3.6% 12,664 2001 1,207 12,849 8.6% 14,056 2002 2,548 14,111 15.3% 16,659 2003 3,981 15,294 20.7% 19,275 2004 5,384 11,947 31.1% 17,331 2005 6,485 10,106 39.1% 16,591 2006 8,355 8,598 49.3% 16,953 2007 11,281 9,964 53.1% 21,245 2008 6,636 8,031 45.2% 14,667 2009 1,761 6,409 21.6% 8,170 2010 2,030 6,568 23.6% 8,598 2011 1,652 5,366 23.5% 7,018 2012 1,476 4,793 23.5% 6,269 2013 1,017 2,750 27.0% 3,767 2014 1,193 3,334 26.4% 4,527 2015 1,349 3,603 27.2% 4,952 2016

1,813 5,250 25.7% 7,063 Totals

58,618 141,187 29.3% 199,805

It appears that a recovery in the property market is underway. But there is still a long way to go before sales reach 12,664; the number sold in the year 2000.