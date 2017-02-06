Property sales off to a promising start

PROPERTY sales in Cyprus during January 2017 rose by 29 per cent compared to the same period last year according to the official statistics published by the Department of Lands and Surveys; 2017 got off to a promising start.

During January 2017 a total of 423 contracts for the sale of commercial and residential properties and land (building plots and fields) were deposited at Land Registry offices across Cyprus, compared with the 327 deposited in January 2016.

Of those 423 contracts, 330 (78%) were deposited by Cypriot purchasers and 93 (22%) were deposited in favour of overseas purchasers.

Although sales in Famagusta fell 5% compared with January 2016, they increased in all the other districts. Limassol lead the way with sales up 43%, followed by Nicosia where sales were up 33%, while sales in Larnaca and Paphos rose by 31% and 19% respectively.

Total Property Sale Transactions – 2016/2017 Comparison

District Year Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Nicosia 2016 54

79

82

79 82 98 102 64 81 80 86 144 2017 72 Famagusta 2016 22

35 33

35

24 34

27 41 32 47 19 87 2017 21 Larnaca 2016 78

108 121

127

103 120

123 81 121 111 114 153 2017 102 Limassol 2016 92

179 197

166

145 222

220 129 195 270 249 432 2017 132 Paphos 2016 81

100 106

107

120 183

153 136 127 126 183 318 2017 96 Totals 2016 327

501 539

514

474 657

625 451 556 634 651 1134 2017 423

Although it was feared by some that the Capital Gains Tax concession introduced in mid-2015 exempting those who purchased property by 31 December 2016 from paying Capital Gains Tax regardless of when the property was sold would result in a fall in property sales, their fears appear groundless.

Domestic property sales

Property sales to the domestic (Cypriot) market in January 2017 rose 27% compared with sales during the same period last year, with sale (and ‘non-sale’) agreements reaching 330 compared with 260 in the same month last year.

While sales in Famagusta were unchanged compared to January 2016, they rose in all other districts.

Sales in Nicosia rose 47% and sales in Limassol rose 43%, while sales in Paphos and Larnaca rose by 20% and 13% respectively.

Domestic Property Sale Transactions – 2016/2017 Comparison

District Year Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Nicosia 2016 43

70

10

69 68 92 94 58 75 70 73 116 2017 63 Famagusta 2016 20 31 21

33

24 7 19 32 22 37 9 72 2017 20 Larnaca 2016 68 96 85

91

93 75 91 67 90 81 74 114 2017 77 Limassol 2016 68 158 145

122

126 162 156 101 142 202 196 307 2017 97 Paphos 2016 61 72 59

65

105 126 74 88 98 83 111 171 2017 73 Totals 2016 260 427 382

380

416

462

434 346 427 473 463 780 2017 330

Overseas property sales

Property sales to the overseas (non-Cypriot) market during January 2017, which are unaffected by ‘non-sale’ agreements rose 39% compared to the same month last year with 93 properties sold compared to 67.

However, just a single property was sold in Famagusta and sales were down 18% in Nicosia. But these falls were outweighed by 150% increase in Larnaca, a 46% increase in Limassol and a 15% increase in Paphos.

Overseas Property Sale Transactions – 2016/2017 Comparison

District Year Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Nicosia 2016 11

9

10

10 14 6 8 6 6 10 13 28 2017 9

Famagusta 2016 2 4 12

2

0

27

8 9 10 10 10 15 2017 1 Larnaca 2016 10 12 36

36

10

45

32 14 31 30 40 39 2017 25 Limassol 2016 24 21 52

44

19

60

64 28 53 68 53 125 2017 35 Paphos 2016 20 28 47

42

15

57 79 48 29 43 72 147 2017 23 Totals 2016 67 74 157

134

58

195

191 105 129 161 188 354 2017 93

