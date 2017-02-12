How can Cyprus banks justify their action?

DURING the property boom in Spain, in the region of 100,000 British buyers invested an estimated £2 billion in off-plan properties that were never finished and when (like Cyprus) the property market collapsed in 2008, many property developers went bust.
For the past eight years many of the investors have been fighting through the Spanish courts to recover their money.
In a landmark ruling by the Spanish Supreme Court in 2015 financial institutions such as banks and building societies were held liable, together with builders and property developers, to refund money to property buyers whose properties were not completed.
Following the landmark ruling, in December 2016 a court in Malaga ruled that the Banco Popular must repay a British couple the €227,000 they invested in a two-bedroom flat in Los Lagos de Santa Maria Elviria, near Marbella.
Meanwhile in Cyprus
Similar problems exist in Cyprus, due to the banks reckless lending practices as highlighted in the Independent Due Diligence of the Banking System of Cyprus produced by PIMCO in 2013. However, rather than repaying money people invested in property whose developers subsequently went bust, the banks are trying to liquidate those properties to recover the debt.
In 2015 parliament enacted the ‘trapped buyers’ law, which enabled people who had been duped into buying property built on land that the developer had earlier mortgaged to the bank, to apply for their deeds. At that time it was estimated that 78,000 ‘trapped buyers’ might benefit from the new legislation.
According to a report by the European Commission, by the end of August 2016 The Land Registry had received 11,000 Title Deed applications, nearly 4,000 Title Deeds had been issued which led to approximately 800 transfers.
But the banks challenged the ‘trapped buyers’ law in court claiming that it was unconstitutional. District courts upheld their challenge and the situation remains unchanged until further notice; trapped buyers remain trapped.
The banks, whose reckless lending practices helped precipitate the collapse of the island’s economy that resulted in the haircut on uninsured bank deposits and the death of Laiki bank, are now pursuing the victims of their own mistakes; trapped buyers.
How can the Cyprus banks possibly justify their despicable action – how many more innocent lives do they want to wreck?
Btw have noticed I don’t get the CPNews emailed any more; have you stopped it?
Ed: I’ve checked, you’re no longer on the list of subscribers. Maybe you forwarded one of the emails to someone who then clicked on the unsubscribe link?
Well, this is a pretty shocking read: they kept that well hidden didn’t they? Thanku Nigel for exposing yet more injustice for unwary buyers.
Does that mean that all the outstanding applications submitted to the Land Registry from September 2015 to obtain title deeds has been put on hold and none are being issued.
Ed: No – the only cases on hold are those where the banks have obtained temporary court orders preventing the transfer.
When you say “the situation remains the same”, what exactly do you mean? I understood that this judgement had been passed by a district court and that the judge had merely stated that the bank may have a case in regard to whether the law was constitutional.
Surely this is a far cry from declaring the law unconstitutional.
Nothing has been heard since as far as I am aware.
I remember that you yourself once stated that it was “highly unlikely” that the government’s legal eagles would have been uncertain on whether such a law would be unconstitutional before issuing the decree.
Was the case not referred to a higher court?
Are you saying that the “trapped buyers law” no longer applies until this happens and that banks can go ahead with liquidations meantime?
Being in the process of selling my property at the moment, through dealing with the estate agents and indeed my lawyer, it is not apparent to them that buyers are still trapped.
If the banks are confident in their legal challenge why have they not taken it further or indeed why have the property owners affected not taken this legal challenge further?
Ed: In cases where the banks have obtained temporary court orders preventing the transfers, the district courts will have agreed with their argument that the law was unconstitutional – so the trapped buyers remain trapped.
I expect these decisions will go to the Supreme Court (who knows when). And if the Supreme Court agrees with the lower courts ruling, I can see this going to the ECHR or the ECJ. If/when that happens the ECHR or ECJ will (should) consider the rights of buyers and the banks when making its ruling on the matter.
How long all this will take is anyone’s guess.
By now everyone should realise that the group of usual suspects in Cyprus who urinate into the same receptacle set out to scam as many foreigners as possible using Cypriot property sales as their chosen vehicle and this group included the Banks as a key member.
This latest action by the culpable Banks just further reinforces this belief.
Latterly the Chinese are also finding this out.
