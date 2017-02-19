Property tax dodgers discovered

Latest Headlines
Thousands of properties in Cyprus that have not been declared to the Tax Department have been discovered during a revaluation exercise by the Department of Lands and Surveys according to the island’s Interior Minister.

By: Nigel Howarth
Published: Sunday 19th February 2017 • Filed Under

Cyprus prperty tax evasion uncoveredTHOUSANDS of cases of property tax evasion have been brought to light following the island-wide property revaluation exercise carried out by the Department of Lands and Surveys.

The general assessment of immovable property valuations formed part of the Memorandum of Understanding between Cyprus and the troika of international lenders.

In a letter to MPs, Interior Minister Socrates Hasikos revealed that “The recent revaluation has brought to light thousands of cases or properties that were not declared to the tax authorities resulting in the owners only paying for land tax.”

The minister noted that land and buildings registered at 1 January 2013 had been valued according to their current market and zoning prices. However, the same could not be said of property valuations at 1 January 1980, where some of their owners had only been paying property tax on the land although they had erected buildings.

The tax evasion cases will be passed to the Cyprus Tax Department.

  • Deanna says:
    February 20, 2017 at 11:43 am

    Old days; old ways.

  • Phil says:
    February 20, 2017 at 10:34 am

    Hi All

    Erected illegal buildings more like. No mention on the amount of tax evasion cases are being passed on the the Cyprus Tax Department. What are they going to do about it will depend on whom they are and the power the individual wheels.

    Just look around Cyprus this is now news.

  • Peter Davis says:
    February 20, 2017 at 10:00 am

    You would think they’d just ask AIK for their records?

  • CostasApacket says:
    February 20, 2017 at 9:27 am

    They say it like it’s a surprise!

