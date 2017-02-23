More new homes in December

THE NUMBER of building permits authorised in December 2016 stood at 454 compared with the 433 authorised during the same period in the previous year; a rise of 4.8 per cent according to official figures released by the Cyprus Statistical Service.

Although the total value of these permits fell by 16.8% to €129.7 million compared to December 2015, their total area rose by 38.9% to 113.3 thousand square metres.

During December 2016, building permits were issued for:

Residential buildings – 325 permits

Non-residential buildings – 84 permits

Civil engineering projects – 17 permits

Division of plots of land – 20 permits

Road construction – 8 permits

Building permits for new homes

The 325 residential building permits approved in December provided for the construction of 397 new homes comprising 213 single houses and 184 multiple housing units (such as apartments, semis, townhouses and other residential complexes); an increase of 55.7% compared with December 2015 when building permits were issued for the construction of 255 new homes.

Building Permits Issued for the Construction of

New Homes (Number of Dwellings)

Month 2015

(Dwellings) 2016

(Dwellings) Increase/

Decrease %age

Change January 204 243 39 19.1% February 384 312 -72 3.0% March 297 306 9 3.0% April 147 201 54 36.7% May 276 278 2 0.7% June 239 287 48 20.1% July 337 382 45 13.4% August 199 229 30 15.1% September 314 289 -25 -8.0% October 290 384 94 32.4% November 255 341 86 33.7% December 255 397 142 55.7% Totals 3,197 3,649 452 14.1%

Annual statistics

During 2016 the number of building permits authorised for both residential and non-residential projects increased by 6.8% to 5,354 compared with the 5,014 authorised during the previous year.

The total area of these permits rose by 18.8% to 1,047.1 thousand square metres and their total value rose by 8.0% to €1,157.6 million. The number of housing units increased by 14.1%.

According to the Cyprus Statistical Service, building permits constitute a leading indicator of future activity in the construction sector.