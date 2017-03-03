Cyprus property sales falter in February

CYPRUS property sales fell 9 per cent in February 2017 compared to February last year according to the official statistics published by the Department of Lands and Surveys; the first recorded monthly fall since August 2015.

During February a total of 456 contracts for the sale of residential and commercial properties and land (building plots and fields) were deposited at Land Registry offices across Cyprus, compared with the 501 deposited in February 2016.

Of those 456 contracts, 343 (78%) were deposited by Cypriot purchasers and 113 (22%) were deposited by overseas purchasers.

Sales fell in all districts. In percentage terms property sales in Famagusta fell by 46% and those in Paphos fell by 13%. Meanwhile sales in Nicosia, Larnaca and Limassol fell 8%, 7% and 1% respectively.

Total Property Sale Transactions – 2016/2017 Comparison

District Year Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Nicosia 2016 54

79

82

79 82 98 102 64 81 80 86 144 2017 72 73 Famagusta 2016 22

35 33

35

24 34

27 41 32 47 19 87 2017 21 19 Larnaca 2016 78

108 121

127

103 120

123 81 121 111 114 153 2017 102 100 Limassol 2016 92

179 197

166

145 222

220 129 195 270 249 432 2017 132 177 Paphos 2016 81

100 106

107

120 183

153 136 127 126 183 318 2017 96 87 Totals 2016 327

501 539

514

474 657

625 451 556 634 651 1134 2017 423 456

Domestic property sales

Property sales to the domestic (Cypriot) in February fell 20% compared to February 2016 with sales falling in all districts.

Sales in Famagusta fell 45% and sales in Paphos fell 35%. Meanwhile sales in Limassol, Larnaca and Nicosia fell 18%, 17% and 1% respectively

Domestic Property Sale Transactions – 2016/2017 Comparison

District Year Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Nicosia 2016 43

70

10

69 68 92 94 58 75 70 73 116 2017 63 69

Famagusta 2016 20 31 21

33

24 7 19 32 22 37 9 72 2017 20 17 Larnaca 2016 68 96 85

91

93 75 91 67 90 81 74 114 2017 77 80 Limassol 2016 68 158 145

122

126 162 156 101 142 202 196 307 2017 97 130 Paphos 2016 61 72 59

65

105 126 74 88 98 83 111 171 2017 73 47 Totals 2016 260 427 382

380

416

462

434 346 427 473 463 780 2017 330 343

Overseas property sales

Property sales to the overseas (non-Cypriot) market during February 2017 rose 53% compared to the same month last year with 113 contracts of sale deposited compared with 74 in February 2016.

Although sales in Nicosia and Famagusta fell by 56% and 50% respectively, these falls were more than outweighed by a 124% increase in Limassol, a 67% increase in Larnaca and a 43% increase in Paphos.

Overseas Property Sale Transactions – 2016/2017 Comparison

District Year Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Nicosia 2016 11

9

10

10 14 6 8 6 6 10 13 28 2017 9

4

Famagusta 2016 2 4 12

2

0

27

8 9 10 10 10 15 2017 1 2 Larnaca 2016 10 12 36

36

10

45

32 14 31 30 40 39 2017 25 20 Limassol 2016 24 21 52

44

19

60

64 28 53 68 53 125 2017 35 47 Paphos 2016 20 28 47

42

15

57 79 48 29 43 72 147 2017 23 40 Totals 2016 67 74 157

134

58

195

191 105 129 161 188 354 2017 93 113

During the first two months of 2017, 206 contracts of sale have been deposited by foreign buyers and 107 properties have been transferred to overseas buyers.

Cyprus Property Sale Transactions 2000 – 2017