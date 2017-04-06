Property sales improve in March

THE NUMBER of property sales in Cyprus during March rose 16 per cent compared to March 2016 according to official statistics published by the Department of Lands and Surveys.

During March a total of 626 contracts for the sale of residential and commercial properties and land (building plots and fields) were deposited at Land Registry offices across Cyprus, compared with the 539 deposited in March 2016.

Of those 626 contracts, 440 (70%) were deposited by Cypriot purchasers and 186 (30%) were deposited by overseas purchasers.

Although the number of sales contracts in Larnaca and Nicosia fell by 7% and 4% respectively, they rose in the remaining three districts.

Paphos lead the way with sales up 53% compared to March 2016, while sales in Famagusta and Limassol were up 21% and 18% respectively.

Total Property Sale Contracts – 2016/2017 Comparison

District Year Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Nicosia 2016 54

79

82

79 82 98 102 64 81 80 86 144 2017 72 73 79 Famagusta 2016 22

35 33

35

24 34

27 41 32 47 19 87 2017 21 19 40 Larnaca 2016 78

108 121

127

103 120

123 81 121 111 114 153 2017 102 100 113 Limassol 2016 92

179 197

166

145 222

220 129 195 270 249 432 2017 132 177 232 Paphos 2016 81

100 106

107

120 183

153 136 127 126 183 318 2017 96 87 162 Totals 2016 327

501 539

514

474 657

625 451 556 634 651 1134 2017 423 456 626

During the first quarter of 2017, sales contracts have risen 10% compared with the first quarter of 2016.

(An unknown number of property sales contracts relate to ‘non-sale’ agreements such as loan restructurings, recoveries and debt-to-asset swaps agreed between the banks and defaulting borrowers. These contracts inflate the total figures above and the domestic sales figures below.)

Domestic property sales

Property sales to the domestic (Cypriot) in March rose 15% compared to March 2016 with sales rising in all districts with the exception of Larnaca, where sales remained steady.

Paphos lead the way with sales up 39% compared to March 2016, followed by Limassol (+21%), Famagusta (+14% and Nicosia (+1%).

Domestic Property Sale Contracts – 2016/2017 Comparison

District Year Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Nicosia 2016 43

70

10

69 68 92 94 58 75 70 73 116 2017 63 69

Famagusta 2016 20 31 21

33

24 7 19 32 22 37 9 72 2017 20 17 Larnaca 2016 68 96 85

91

93 75 91 67 90 81 74 114 2017 77 80 Limassol 2016 68 158 145

122

126 162 156 101 142 202 196 307 2017 97 130 Paphos 2016 61 72 59

65

105 126 74 88 98 83 111 171 2017 73 47 Totals 2016 260 427 382

380

416

462

434 346 427 473 463 780 2017 330 343

During the first quarter of 2017, domestic have risen 4% compared with the first quarter of 2016 to reach a total of 1,440.

Overseas property sales

Property sales to the overseas (non-Cypriot) market during March 2017 rose 18% compared to the same month last year with 186 contracts of sale deposited compared with 157 in March 2016.

Although sales in Nicosia and Larnaca fell by 40% and 22% respectively, these falls were more than outweighed by a 78% increase in Paphos, a 33% increase in Famagusta and an 8% increase in Limassol.

Overseas Property Sale Contracts – 2016/2017 Comparison

District Year Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Nicosia 2016 11

9

10

10 14 6 8 6 6 10 13 28 2017 9

4

6

Famagusta 2016 2 4 12

2

0

27

8 9 10 10 10 15 2017 1 2 16 Larnaca 2016 10 12 36

36

10

45

32 14 31 30 40 39 2017 25 20 28 Limassol 2016 24 21 52

44

19

60

64 28 53 68 53 125 2017 35 47 56 Paphos 2016 20 28 47

42

15

57 79 48 29 43 72 147 2017 23 40 80 Totals 2016 67 74 157

134

58

195

191 105 129 161 188 354 2017 93 113 186

During the first quarter of 2017, property sales to the overseas market have risen 32% compared with the first quarter of 2016 to reach a total of 392.

Cyprus Property Sale Contracts 2000 – 2017