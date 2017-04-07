Cyprus house prices up

HOUSE PRICES, as measured by the House Price Index, rose 3.1% in Cyprus in the fourth of 2016 by compared with the previous quarter and by 2.8% compared with the fourth quarter of 2015.

The figures come from the statistics published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

In the EU as a whole, the House Price Index rose 4.7% in the fourth quarter of 2016 compared with the same quarter of 2015 and by 4.1% in the Euro area.

Among the Member States for which data are available, the highest annual increases in house prices in the fourth quarter of 2016 were recorded in the Czech Republic (+11.0%), Hungary (+9.7%) and Lithuania (+9.5%), while prices remained nearly stable in Italy (+0.1%).

Compared with the previous quarter, the highest increases were recorded in Malta (+6.0%), the Czech Republic (+4.7%), the Netherlands (+3.2%) and Cyprus (+3.1%), and the largest decreases in Denmark (-1.5%), Croatia (-0.6%) and Belgium (-0.4%).

