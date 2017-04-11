Latest Headlines
Sharp rise in new homes constructionCyprus house prices upProperty sales improve in MarchOne sixth of properties not registeredCyprus needs to accelerate debt reduction

Sharp rise in new homes construction

The number of new homes in Cyprus for which building permits have been issued rose by 56.8 per cent in January 2017 compared to the same period in the previous year according to the Cyprus Statistical Service.

By: Nigel Howarth
Published: Tuesday 11th April 2017 • Filed Under

Sharp rise in new homes in CyprusTHE NUMBER of building permits authorised in January 2017 stood at 465 compared with the 356 authorised during the same period in the previous year; a rise of 30.6 per cent according to official figures released by the Cyprus Statistical Service.

The total value of these permits rose by 48.6% to €108.4 million compared to January 2016, while their total area rose by 27.5% to 88.4 thousand square metres.

During January 2017, building permits were issued for:

  • Residential buildings – 296 permits
  • Community residences – 2 permits
  • Non-residential buildings – 100 permits
  • Civil engineering projects – 24 permits
  • Division of plots of land – 35 permits
  • Road construction – 10 permits

Building permits for new homes

The 296 residential building permits approved in January provided for the construction of 381 new homes comprising 158 single houses and 223 multiple housing units (such as apartments, semis, townhouses and other residential complexes); an increase of 56.8% compared with January 2016 when building permits were issued for the construction of 241 new homes.

Building Permits Issued for the Construction of
New Homes (Number of Dwellings)

Month2016
(Dwellings)		2017
(Dwellings)		Increase/
Decrease		%age
Change
January24338113856.8%
Totals24338113856.8%

According to the Cyprus Statistical Service, building permits constitute a leading indicator of future activity in the construction sector.

Submit a comment


We will not share your e-mail - see our privacy policy

Comment guidelines

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

  • Text size

Back to top