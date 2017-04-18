Manhattan skyline for Limassol?

THE SKYLINE of Limassol, which already boasts the highest commercial building in Cyprus, is set to be dominated by high-rise buildings in the coming years.

The Oval is currently the tallest commercial building in Cyprus at 16 floors, with 2 underground parking areas. Just a few metres from the sea it is also close to Limassol’s town centre and will soon be joined a number of other high-rise developments, including:

At 37 floors and 137 metres, the Limassol ‘One’ is set to become the tallest residential seafront tower in Europe. According to reports it will comprise of 84 residences with a starting price of €1,855,000 (excluding VAT) and commercial units and a restaurant on the ground floor. Anticipated delivery date is Q4 2018.

A second development , the ‘Landmark’ will be a mixed-use 30 floor development next to the Limassol zoo comprising 233 apartments, spa, fitness centre, lobby and business centre – and a plaza around which 14 commercial units will be developed.

The 59,000m2 ‘Lanitis Seafront’ project is to be built on the site of the old Lanitis mansion. It will consist of three tower blocks, the highest of which will have 37 floors. It will comprise 297 apartments, 10,000m2 of office space and 1,800m2 of commercial space. Three swimming pools are planned, as well as green areas and 1,500 parking spaces of which 900 will be open to the public. The project will be carried out in three phases and is expected to be completed in 2023.

Construction of the ‘Limassol Del Mar’ project on 34,000m2 of seafront land at Germasogeia has started. When completed it will provide 168 properties with hotel-style facilities and services, clubhouse, gym, spa, tennis court, indoor and outdoor swimming pools and high-end shopping facilities. The first phase of the project, which includes 81 apartments and 31 commercial units, should be completed in 2017. The second phase of the project, which includes a 27-floor, 87 apartment building is planned for completion in 2020.

The ‘Halcyon Hotel’ on a 22,912m2 beachfront land at Ayia Varvara is expected to be operational in spring 2018. The 5 star hotel complex will consist of 183 rooms, 11 executive suites, 9 apartments and 14 villas.

The ‘iHome’, which is currently being built on 5,942m2 of land opposite the Poseidonia Hotel and the Limassol Sailing Club, will provide 28 properties in two tower blocks reaching 82 metres and 70 metres respectively.

The Four Season Hotel’s 10-floor apartment block that is being constructed next to the hotel will offer a choice of apartments from one-bedroom to a five-bedroom duplex and is expected to be completed shortly.

Planning permission is being sought for a 15-floor tower block and a 16-floor tower block in Germasogeia – and permission is awaited for a twin 25-floor project to replace the Golden Arches Hotel in the Amathunda area.

Meanwhile the Environmental Impact Board is looking at the impact of two buildings of 18 floors and 11 floors for construction on the site of the former Pavemar Hotel.

As the video from the Cyprus Mail below reveals some 20 to 30 high rise buildings are being planned for Limassol, many of which will be on the beach road. There has been very little (if any) public consultation and concerns over who is going to buy them, their impact on the infrastructure and the general aesthetics of the town.