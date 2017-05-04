Slight fall in property sales (Update)

CYPRUS property sales fell 2 per cent in April 2017 compared to April last year according to the official statistics published by the Department of Lands and Surveys.

During April a total of 506 contracts for the sale of residential and commercial properties and land (building plots and fields) were deposited at Land Registry offices across Cyprus, compared with 514 in April 2016.

Of those 506 contracts, 379 (70%) were deposited by Cypriot purchasers and 127 (30%) were deposited by overseas purchasers.

Although property sales rose in Paphos, Limassol and Nicosia rose by 27%, 16% and 1% respectively, sales fell by 46% in Larnaca and 17% in Famagusta.

Total Property Sale Contracts – 2016/2017 Comparison

District Year Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Nicosia 2016 54

79

82

79 82 98 102 64 81 80 86 144 2017 72 73 79 80 Famagusta 2016 22

35 33

35

24 34

27 41 32 47 19 87 2017 21 19 40 29 Larnaca 2016 78

108 121

127

103 120

123 81 121 111 114 153 2017 102 100 113 69 Limassol 2016 92

179 197

166

145 222

220 129 195 270 249 432 2017 132 177 232 192 Paphos 2016 81

100 106

107

120 183

153 136 127 126 183 318 2017 96 87 162 136 Totals 2016 327

501 539

514

474 657

625 451 556 634 651 1134 2017 423 456 626 506

During the first four months of this year sales are up 7% compared with the same period last year. But while sales in Paphos, Limassol and Nicosia have risen by 22%, 16% and 3% respectively, they have fallen by 13% in Famagusta and by 12% in Larnaca.

Domestic property sales

Property sales to the Cypriot market in April remained almost steady with one fewer property sold compared to April 2016.

Sales in Larnaca, Famagusta and Nicosia fell by 46%, 30% and 10% respectively. Meanwhile sales in Paphos rose by 43% and sales in Limassol rose by 25%.

Domestic Property Sale Contracts – 2016/2017 Comparison

District Year Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Nicosia 2016 43

70

10

69 68 92 94 58 75 70 73 116 2017 63 69

71

62

Famagusta 2016 20 31 21

33

24 7 19 32 22 37 9 72 2017 20 17 24 23 Larnaca 2016 68 96 85

91

93 75 91 67 90 81 74 114 2017 77 80 85 49 Limassol 2016 68 158 145

122

126 162 156 101 142 202 196 307 2017 97 130 176 152 Paphos 2016 61 72 59

65

105 126 74 88 98 83 111 171 2017 73 47 82 93 Totals 2016 260 427 382

380

416

462

434 346 427 473 463 780 2017 330 343 438

379

During the first four months of this year domestic sales are up 3% compared with the same period last year. But while sales in Paphos, Limassol and Nicosia have risen by 15%, 14% and 4% respectively, they have fallen by 20% in Famagusta and by 14% in Larnaca.

Overseas property sales

Property sales to the overseas (non-Cypriot) market during April 2017 fell 5% compared to the same month last year with 127 contracts of sale deposited compared with 134 in April 2016.

Although sales in Larnaca and Limassol fell by 44% and 9% respectively, these falls were more than outweighed by a 200% increase in Famagusta (from a very low base), an 80% increase in Larnaca and a 2% increase in Paphos.

Overseas Property Sale Contracts – 2016/2017 Comparison

District Year Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Nicosia 2016 11

9

10

10 14 6 8 6 6 10 13 28 2017 9

4

6

18 Famagusta 2016 2 4 12

2

0

27

8 9 10 10 10 15 2017 1 2 16 6 Larnaca 2016 10 12 36

36

10

45

32 14 31 30 40 39 2017 25 20 28 20 Limassol 2016 24 21 52

44

19

60

64 28 53 68 53 125 2017 35 47 56 40 Paphos 2016 20 28 47

42

15

57 79 48 29 43 72 147 2017 23 40 80 43 Totals 2016 67 74 157

134

58

195

191 105 129 161 188 354 2017 93 113 186 127

During the first four months of this year sales to the overseas market are up 21% compared with the same period last year. But while sales in Paphos, Limassol and Famagusta have risen by 36%, 26% and 25% respectively, they have fallen by 3% in Nicosia and by 1% in Larnaca.

