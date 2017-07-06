June property sales up 28 per cent

THE NUMBER of property sales in Cyprus during June rose 28 per cent compared to June 2016 according to official statistics published by the Department of Lands and Surveys earlier today.

This increase follows a 59% increase in May, a fall of 2% in April and a 16% increase in March

During June a total of 843 contracts for the sale of residential and commercial properties and land (building plots and fields) were deposited at Land Registry offices across Cyprus, compared with the 657 deposited in June 2016.

Of those 843 contracts, 635 (75%) were deposited by Cypriot purchasers and 208 (25%) were deposited by overseas purchasers.

Although the number of sales contracts in Larnaca fell by 20%, they rose in the remaining four districts.

Sales in Nicosia (the capital) rose 65% compared to June 2016, while sales in Limassol, Famagusta and Paphos rose 37%, 35% and 28% respectively.

Total Property Sale Contracts – 2016/2017 Comparison

District Year Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Nicosia 2016 54

79

82

79 82 98 102 64 81 80 86 144 2017 72 73 79 80 118 162 Famagusta 2016 22

35 33

35

24 34

27 41 32 47 19 87 2017 21 19 40 29 38 46 Larnaca 2016 78

108 121

127

103 120

123 81 121 111 114 153 2017 102 100 113 69 119 96 Limassol 2016 92

179 197

166

145 222

220 129 195 270 249 432 2017 132 177 232 192 298 304 Paphos 2016 81

100 106

107

120 183

153 136 127 126 183 318 2017 96 87 162 136 183 235 Totals 2016 327

501 539

514

474 657

625 451 556 634 651 1,134 2017 423 456 626 506 756 843

During the first half of 2017, sales contracts have risen 20% compared to the first half of 2016.

(An unknown number of property sales contracts relate to ‘non-sale’ agreements such as loan restructurings, recoveries and debt-to-asset swaps agreed between the banks and defaulting borrowers. These contracts inflate the total figures above and the domestic sales figures below.)

Domestic property sales

Property sales to the domestic (Cypriot) in June rose 37% compared to June 2016 with sales rising in all districts with the exception of Larnaca, where sales fell 7%.

Famagusta lead the way with sales up 343% compared to June 2016, followed by Nicosia (+63%), Limassol (+40%) and Paphos (+25%).

Domestic Property Sale Contracts – 2016/2017 Comparison

District Year Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Nicosia 2016 43

70

10

69 68 92 94 58 75 70 73 116 2017 63 69

71

62

103

150

Famagusta 2016 20 31 21

33

24 7 19 32 22 37 9 72 2017 20 17 24 23 27

31 Larnaca 2016 68 96 85

91

93 75 91 67 90 81 74 114 2017 77 80 85 49 76

70 Limassol 2016 68 158 145

122

126 162 156 101 142 202 196 307 2017 97 130 176 152 202

227 Paphos 2016 61 72 59

65

105 126 74 88 98 83 111 171 2017 73 47 82 93 88

157 Totals 2016 260 427 382

380

416

462

434 346 427 473 463 780 2017 330 343 438

379 496

636

During the first half of 2017, domestic have risen 13% compared to the same period last year reaching a total of 2,621.

Overseas property sales

Property sales to the overseas (non-Cypriot) market during June 2017 rose 7% compared to the same month last year with 208 contracts of sale deposited compared with 195 in June 2016.

While sales in Nicosia and Famagusta fell by 44% and 42% respectively, they rose 100% in Nicosia, 37% in Paphos and 28% in Limassol.

Overseas Property Sale Contracts – 2016/2017 Comparison

District Year Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Nicosia 2016 11

9

10

10 14 6 8 6 6 10 13 28 2017 9

4

6

18 15 12 Famagusta 2016 2 4 12

2

0

27

8 9 10 10 10 15 2017 1 2 16 6 11 15 Larnaca 2016 10 12 36

36

10

45

32 14 31 30 40 39 2017 25 20 28 20 43 26 Limassol 2016 24 21 52

44

19

60

64 28 53 68 53 125 2017 35 47 56 40 96 77 Paphos 2016 20 28 47

42

15

57 79 48 29 43 72 147 2017 23 40 80 43 95 78 Totals 2016 67 74 157

134

58

195

191 105 129 161 188 354 2017 93 113 186 127 260 208

During the first half of 2017, property sales to the overseas market have risen 44% compared with the same period last year reaching a total of 208.

