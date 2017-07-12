Pissouri homeowners still in limbo

HOMEOWNERS in the Limes area of Pissouri are at a loss over what to do next after 60 homes in the area suffered severe structural damage and three were deemed inhabitable.
Members of the House Internal Affairs Committee on Monday learned that many of the houses had been built on former lakes that had been shored-up with construction site rubble.
MPs also learned that the houses had likely been built without a geological study being carried out in advance and that the cost of structural repairs was now expected to cost €4 million more than the original €15m estimate to cover the cost of rebuilding the most extensively damaged homes.
The MPs criticised the government for allowing the area to, in 1980, be declared a residential zone with chairman Eleni Mavrou noting that, under the legislation still in place, someone applying to build in the affected area today would still be given the go ahead.
A Paphos District Administration representative told MPs that three or four lakes in the area – incidentally known as ‘Limes’ (Lakes) – were dried out from 1963 onwards while Limassol District Administration engineer Marios Alexandrou said cement had to injected into the land to make it more stable.
He also noted the houses that had become problematic to a lesser or greater degree had been built between 1986 and 2007 and began showing signs of the problems in 2011 and 2012.
The problem was made worse, Alexandrou noted, because there was no way for excess water to drain away.
Speaking on behalf of an initiative group representing residents of the affected area, Elina Zoi, called on the state to rehome all those affected after putting their trust in the Republic of Cyprus and investing their money in a home.
I do not know why the District Administration makes the comments that it does, knowing that they are factually incorrect. Misleading a Committee of the House of Representatives must surely be a serious matter with serious consequences.
A Geotechnical Engineer of international repute visited Limnes in April 2017 and reported that there is no topographical evidence of lakes or former lakes in Limnes. Apart from any other consideration most of the area slopes five to ten degrees. Dr Kyriakides, the District Engineer of Paphos, has identified the area affected by land-slippage in Limnes to be 500,000 square metres. I suggest that a lake, or series of lakes, encompassing half a square kilometre would have been noticeable.
Other than material deposited 20,000 years ago, there is no fill under my house, or many others which were also cut into the hillside.
If homes were built without geological studies being carried out, then how was building consent obtained? Is it being suggested by Limassol District Administration that they themselves gave building consent corruptly?
Four Cypriot Civil Engineers (including the Past President of ETEK) and an internationally renowned Geological Engineer have all attributed the structural damage to homes in Limnes to landslide, caused probably by unmanaged ground water. Another Engineer (selected and appointed by ETEK) reported that he saw no evidence of poor construction or poor quality materials. In 2015 a Chartered Valuation Surveyor attributed the diminution in value of one house in Limnes from E265,000 to E7,000 due to “the geological problems in Pissouri”.
One does not need to be an expert. One has only to walk around Limnes and note that the clearly visible geological fissures form the shape of a horseshoe. This is classic evidence of landslide.
Why Limassol District Administration seek to deny a natural geological phenomena is a mystery to me, and I suspect to them.
Antony Walker FRICS
