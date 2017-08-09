New homes construction surges

THE NUMBER of building permits authorised in Cyprus during May 2017 stood at 507 compared with the 440 authorised during the same period in May 2016; an increase of 15.2% according to official figures released by the Cyprus Statistical Service.

The total value of these permits rose by 7.0% to €108.6 million compared to May 2016, while their total area rose by 28.2% to 109.9 thousand square metres.

During May 2017, building permits were issued for:

Residential buildings – 347 permits

Non-residential buildings – 99 permits

Civil engineering projects – 18 permits

Division of plots of land – 34 permits

Road construction – 9 permits

During the first five months of 2017, 2,368 building permits have been issued compared to 2,156 in the same period last year.

The total value of these permits increased by 28.3% and the total area by 36.2%.

Building permits for new homes

The 347 residential building permits approved in May provided for the construction of 289 new homes comprising 266 detached houses and 81 multiple housing units (such as apartments, semis, townhouses and other residential complexes); an increase of 52.5% compared with May 2016 when permits were issued for the construction of 278 new homes.

Building Permits Issued for the Construction of

New Homes (Number of Dwellings)

Month 2016

(Dwellings) 2017

(Dwellings) Increase/

Decrease %age

Change January 243 381 138 56.8% February 312 383 71 22.8% March 306 412 106 34.6% April 201 289 88 43.8% May 278 424 146 52.5% Totals 1,340 1,889 549 41.0%

During the first five months of 2017, the number of new homes for which permits have been issued rose by 41.0%.

According to the Cyprus Statistical Service, building permits constitute a leading indicator of future activity in the construction sector.