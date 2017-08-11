Cyprus slips in property chart

CYPRUS fell ten places to number 16 in the July 2017 edition of the ‘Top of the Props’ chart published by the property portal TheMoveChannel.com, accounting for 0.32 per cent of on-line searches on the property portal.

According to the property portal, the USA retained the top spot accounting for 6.93% of enquires with Spain and Portugal retaining their second and third places accounting for 6.12% and 1.87% of enquiries during July.

Commenting on Cyprus’ performance TheMoveChannel.com Director Dan Johnson said that: “despite the country slipping down the Top of the Props charts, enquiries remain 22 per cent higher in the three months to July than they were in the three months to January 2017. The island’s tourism sector had record year in 2016, with arrivals expected to rise another 5 per cent this year.”

The top 20 standings in the July 2017 edition of the ‘Top of the Props’ chart follows: