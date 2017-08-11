Latest Headlines
Cyprus slips in property chart

Cyprus has dropped out of the top 10 of the July edition of the TheMoveChannel.com’s Top of the Props chart, which records the most searched for overseas destinations to buy property.

By: Nigel Howarth
Published: Friday 11th August 2017 • Filed Under

Cyprus slips in property chartCYPRUS fell ten places to number 16 in the July 2017 edition of the ‘Top of the Props’ chart published by the property portal TheMoveChannel.com, accounting for 0.32 per cent of on-line searches on the property portal.

According to the property portal, the USA retained the top spot accounting for 6.93% of enquires with Spain and Portugal retaining their second and third places accounting for 6.12% and 1.87% of enquiries during July.

Commenting on Cyprus’ performance TheMoveChannel.com Director Dan Johnson said that: “despite the country slipping down the Top of the Props charts, enquiries remain 22 per cent higher in the three months to July than they were in the three months to January 2017. The island’s tourism sector had record year in 2016, with arrivals expected to rise another 5 per cent this year.”

The top 20 standings in the July 2017 edition of the ‘Top of the Props’ chart follows:

RankCountryShare (%age)Change
1USA6.93No change
2Spain6.12No change
3Portugal1.87Up 1
4FRANCE1.79Up 1
5Italy1.72Down 2
6Cape Verde1.64Up 2
7Turkey1.61Up 5
8India0.78Up 3
9Greece0.69Up 1
10Germany0.53Up 4
11Canada0.53Down 5
12UAE0.53Up 2
13Bulgaria0.45Down 5
14Tunisia0.41Up 24
15Australia0.34Up 2
16Cyprus0.32Down 10
17Hungary0.28Up 2
18Belize0.21Up 7
19Indonesia0.19Down 7
20Malta0.15Up 9

