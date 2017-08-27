Latest Headlines
Cyprus Central Bank: home prices risingCyprus property prices continue to riseCyprus villa in charity raffleCyprus 7th most popular spot in Europe for BritsCyprus slips in property chart

Cyprus Central Bank: home prices rising

The Cyprus Central Bank’s ‘Residential Property Price Index’ reports that home prices in Cyprus rose 0.3 per cent during the first quarter of 2017 compared to the previous three months; the third consecutive quarterly increase.

By: Nigel Howarth
Published: Sunday 27th August 2017 • Filed Under

Cyprus home prices risingTHE CYPRUS Central Bank’s ‘Home Price Index’ reports that home prices recorded the third consecutive quarterly rise (0.3 per cent) during the first quarter of 2017.

House prices rose 0.2 per cent in the first quarter of 2017 compared with the first quarter of 2016; the first annual increase recorded in seven years. Apartment prices rose by an annual 1.5 per cent, while house prices rose 0.3 per cent.

The Central Bank reports that the continued quarterly increases, although small, confirm the course of recovery in the Cyprus real estate sector.

During the first three months of the year, house prices in Nicosia rose 0.2 per cent for a third consecutive quarter. Home prices in Limassol rose by 0.9 per cent, while in Famagusta they rose 0.1 per cent. However, house process in Larnaca and Paphos fell 0.7 per cent and 0.6 per cent respectively.

House prices in Limassol rose by an annual 0.9 per cent. However, on an annual basis, house prices in Famagusta fell 3.7 per cent, while in Paphos, Larnaca and Nicosia they fell by 1.4 per cent, 0.8 per cent and 0.1 per cent respectively.

The Central Bank notes that “these annual reductions are slowing and it is expected that as the recovery of real estate sector continues, prices will rise in the near future.”

Further reading

Residential Property Price Index Q1 2017 (Greek)

Submit a comment


We will not share your e-mail - see our privacy policy

Comment guidelines

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

  • Text size

Back to top