August property sales up 27 per cent

THE NUMBER of property sales in Cyprus during August rose 27 per cent compared to August 2016 according to official statistics published by the Department of Lands and Surveys earlier today.

This rise follows an 18% increase in July, a 28% increase in June, and a 59% increase in May.

During August a total of 572 contracts for the sale of residential and commercial properties and land (building plots and fields) were deposited at Land Registry offices across Cyprus, compared with the 451 deposited in July 2016.

Sales rose in all districts with Limassol leading the way with sales up 56% compared with August 2016. Sales in Nicosia (the capital) rose by 19% and sales in Paphos rose 18%. Meanwhile sales in Famagusta and Larnaca rose by 15% and 9% respectively.

Total Property Sale Contracts – 2016/2017 Comparison

District Year Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Nicosia 2016 54

79

82

79 82 98 102 64 81 80 86 144 2017 72 73 79 80 118 162 124 76 Famagusta 2016 22

35 33

35

24 34

27 41 32 47 19 87 2017 21 19 40 29 38 46 59 47 Larnaca 2016 78

108 121

127

103 120

123 81 121 111 114 153 2017 102 100 113 69 119 96 103 88 Limassol 2016 92

179 197

166

145 222

220 129 195 270 249 432 2017 132 177 232 192 298 304 289 201 Paphos 2016 81

100 106

107

120 183

153 136 127 126 183 318 2017 96 87 162 136 183 235 184 160 Totals 2016 327

501 539

514

474 657

625 451 556 634 651 1,134 2017 423 456 626 506 756 843 739 572

During the first eight months of 2017, the number of sales contracts deposited at Land Registry offices has risen 20% compared to the same period last year. With the exception of Larnaca, where sales during the eight months have fallen 8%, property sales have increased in all districts.

(An unknown number of the property sales contracts reported above relate to properties acquired by the banks as part of loan restructurings, recoveries and debt-to-asset swaps agreed between the banks and defaulting borrowers.)