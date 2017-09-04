Latest Headlines
August property sales up 27 per centCyprus Central Bank: home prices risingCyprus property prices continue to riseCyprus villa in charity raffleCyprus 7th most popular spot in Europe for Brits

August property sales up 27 per cent

The number of property sales in Cyprus during August 2017 rose by 27 per cent compared with the same month last year according to official figures from the Department of Lands and Surveys.

By: Nigel Howarth
Published: Monday 4th September 2017 • Filed Under

Cyprus property sales up 27 per centTHE NUMBER of property sales in Cyprus during August rose 27 per cent compared to August 2016 according to official statistics published by the Department of Lands and Surveys earlier today.

This rise follows an 18% increase in July, a 28% increase in June, and a 59% increase in May.

During August a total of 572 contracts for the sale of residential and commercial properties and land (building plots and fields) were deposited at Land Registry offices across Cyprus, compared with the 451 deposited in July 2016.

Sales rose in all districts with Limassol leading the way with sales up 56% compared with August 2016. Sales in Nicosia (the capital) rose by 19% and sales in Paphos rose 18%. Meanwhile sales in Famagusta and Larnaca rose by 15% and 9% respectively.

Total Property Sale Contracts – 2016/2017 Comparison

DistrictYearJanFebMarAprMayJunJulAugSepOctNovDec
Nicosia201654
79
82
79829810264818086144
20177273798011816212476
Famagusta201622
3533
35
 2434
2741 32 471987
20172119402938465947
Larnaca201678
108121
127
 103120
12381 121 111114153
2017102100113691199610388
Limassol201692
179197
166
 145222
220129 195 270249432
2017132177232192298304289201
Paphos201681
100106
107
 120183
153136127 126183318
20179687162136183235184160
Totals2016327
501539
514
 474657
625451 556 634651 1,134
2017423 456626 506 756 843739 572

During the first eight months of 2017, the number of sales contracts deposited at Land Registry offices has risen 20% compared to the same period last year. With the exception of Larnaca, where sales during the eight months have fallen 8%, property sales have increased in all districts.

(An unknown number of the property sales contracts reported above relate to properties acquired by the banks as part of loan restructurings, recoveries and debt-to-asset swaps agreed between the banks and defaulting borrowers.)

Submit a comment


We will not share your e-mail - see our privacy policy

Comment guidelines

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

  • Text size

Back to top