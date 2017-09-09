Rise in overseas property sales continues

AUGUST saw the number of overseas property sales in Cyprus rise by 65 per cent compared to August 2016 according to official figures published by the Department of Lands and Surveys.

Of the 572 contracts for the sale of immovable property that were deposited at Land Registry offices across Cyprus in August, 399 (69.8%) were deposited by Cypriot purchasers and 173 (30.2%) were deposited by overseas property purchasers.

Overseas property sales

With the exception of Nicosia, where sales were almost the same as August 2016, sales rose in all districts. In percentage terms, Famagusta lead the way with sales increasing by 144%, while in Larnaca, Paphos and Limassol rose by 79%, 65% and 46% respectively.

Overseas Property Sale Contracts – 2016/2017 Comparison

District Year Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Nicosia 2016 11

9

10

10 14 6 8 6 6 10 13 28 2017 9

4

6

18 15 12 15 6 Famagusta 2016 2 4 12

2

0

27

8 9 10 10 10 15 2017 1 2 16 6 11 15 29 22 Larnaca 2016 10 12 36

36

10

45

32 14 31 30 40 39 2017 25 20 28 20 43 26 41 25 Limassol 2016 24 21 52

44

19

60

64 28 53 68 53 125 2017 35 47 56 40 96 77 75 41 Paphos 2016 20 28 47

42

15

57 79 48 29 43 72 147 2017 23 40 80 43 95 78 91 79 Totals 2016 67 74 157

134

58

195

191 105 129 161 188 354 2017 93 113 186 127 260 208 251 173

During the first eight months of 2017, property sales to the overseas market have risen 44% compared with the same period last year to reach a total of 1,413.

(During August Title Deeds for 75 properties were transferred to overseas buyers bringing the total number of transfers for the year to date to 618.)

Domestic property sales

Sales of Cyprus property to the domestic market in August rose by 15% compared to August 2016.

Although sales in Famagusta, Paphos and Larnaca fell by 22%, 8% and 6% respectively, these falls were outweighed by increased sales in Limassol (58%) and Nicosia (21%).

Domestic Property Sale Contracts – 2016/2017 Comparison

District Year Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Nicosia 2016 43

70

10

69 68 92 94 58 75 70 73 116 2017 63 69

71

62

103

150

109

70

Famagusta 2016 20 31 21

33

24 7 19 32 22 37 9 72 2017 20 17 24 23 27

31 30

25

Larnaca 2016 68 96 85

91

93 75 91 67 90 81 74 114 2017 77 80 85 49 76

70 62

63

Limassol 2016 68 158 145

122

126 162 156 101 142 202 196 307 2017 97 130 176 152 202

227 194

160

Paphos 2016 61 72 59

65

105 126 74 88 98 83 111 171 2017 73 47 82 93 88

157 93

81

Totals 2016 260 427 382

380

416

462

434 346 427 473 463 780 2017 330 343 438

379 496

636 488

399



During the first eight months of 2017 property sales to the domestic market have risen 13% compared with the same period last year to reach a total of 3,508. However an unknown number of these relate to properties acquired by the banks as part of loan restructurings, recoveries and debt-to-asset swaps agreed between the banks and defaulting borrowers.

Cyprus Property Sale Contracts 2000 – 2017