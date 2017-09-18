Latest Headlines
Paphos Land Registry abuse of powerThe troika returns to CyprusJohn Hourican "annoyed and impatient"How much have property prices changed?New home building permits up in June

The troika returns to Cyprus

Representatives of the troika of international lenders plus the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), the IMF, EC and the ECB , will be in Cyprus later this month for the third post-programme surveillance.

By: Nigel Howarth
Published: Monday 18th September 2017 • Filed Under

A DELEGATION from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the European Commission (EC), the European Central Bank (ECB) and the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), will visit Cyprus between 25 and 28 September for its third post-programme surveillance following the island’s successful exit from the economic adjustment programme last year.

The troika mission will examine a range of issues relating to the economy, public finances, reforms and the financial sector.

The troika mission will examine the state of the Cypriot economy, public finances and the projections on their progress, the 2018 state budget and structural reforms that are underway.

The structural reforms relate to the implementation of the national health system, the six bills for modernising public administration, local government reform, establishment of a National Investment Fund and the exploitation of state property.

During their contacts with the Central Bank, the troika representatives will focus on the non-performing loans and their restructuring.

The technocrats are expected to meet with the Minister of Finance Harris Georgiades and the Central Bank Governor Chrystalla Georgadji.

Cyprus is now subject to post-programme surveillance until at least 75% of the financial assistance it received as part of the bailout agreement has been repaid.

Submit a comment


We will not share your e-mail - see our privacy policy

Comment guidelines

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

  • Text size

Back to top