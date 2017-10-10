Latest Headlines
Surge in new homes constructionCyprus house price index up 3.1 per centIMF: Reinstate Immovable Property TaxPaphos marina decision expected soonVAT on land sales agreement

VAT on land sales agreement

Cyprus is to impose VAT at a rate of 19 per cent on land sales for commercial activities, which will be based on the Dutch model according to a report in the Greek language media.

By: Nigel Howarth
Published: Tuesday 10th October 2017 • Filed Under

VAT on land sales in CyprusWITH THE BLESSING of the European Commission, Cyprus will apply the Dutch model to the imposition of VAT on the purchase and sale of land for commercial activities at the rate of 19 per cent according to reports in the Greek language media.

The Tax Department has issued a circular defining land that will be subject to VAT as “transfer of undeveloped buildable land which is clearly intended for the construction of one or more fixed structures.”

According to the circular no VAT will be imposed on the on the purchase or sale of land located in a livestock zone and non-development areas, zones/areas of environmental protection, archaeological, rural, etc.

Cyprus faced hefty fines from the European Commission if it failed to transpose the EU VAT Directive into national law. When it joined the EU in 2004, Cyprus was granted derogation from the directive, allowing the island to continue exempting the supply of building land until December 31, 2007.

Submit a comment


We will not share your e-mail - see our privacy policy

Comment guidelines

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

  • Deanna says:
    October 11, 2017 at 12:04 pm

    I was thinking ‘well done’ until a read-on and discovered this should’ve been done 10 years ago.

    Just imagine how much green-and-pleasant could still be there….

  • The views expressed in readers' comments are not necessarily shared by the Cyprus Property News.

  • Text size

Back to top