Cyprus house price index up 3.1 per cent

THE CYPRUS Statistical Service (CYSTAT) announced that prices for houses and apartments in Cyprus rose on average by 3.1 per cent in the second quarter of 2017 compared to the first quarter in its House Price Index (HPI) published earlier today in a press release.

The HPI also reports that residential property prices have risen by 3.6 percent on an annual basis.

According to CYSTAT’s press release, the House Price Index “captures all types of residential properties, both new and existing”.

Year Quarter House Price Index

(2010=100) Quarterly Change

(Compared to the previous quarter) (%) Annual Change

(Compared to the same

quarter of the previous year) (%) 2017 Q1 99.64 -3 2.4 Q2 102.74 3.1 3.6 Q3 Q4 2016 Q1 97.29 -2.1 -0.2 Q2 99.18 1.9 -1.4 Q3 101.87 2.7 -0.6 Q4 102.72 0.8 3.3 2015 Q1 97.52 Q2 100.59 3.1 Q3 102.49 1.9 Q4 99.4 -3 2014 Q1 98.08 -2.7 -6.2 Q2 103.55 5.6 -1.2 Q3 102.7 -0.8 2.8 Q4 101.56 -1.1 0.8 2013 Q1 104.54 -3.4 -1.7 Q2 104.77 0.2 -1.2 Q3 103.05 -4.7 -9.3 Q4 100.78 0.9 -6.9 2012 Q1 106.4 -1.1 -4.6 Q2 106.02 -0.4 -7 Q3 110.14 3.9 -1 Q4 108.22 -1.7 0.6 2011 Q1 111.56 -0.4 -2.5 Q2 113.99 2.2 1.1 Q3 111.22 -2.4 -1 Q4 107.6 -3.2 -4 2010 Q1 114.37 -1.6 -6.6 Q2 112.79 -1.4 -6.9 Q3 112.39 -0.4 -5.7 Q4 112.05 -0.3 -3.6

(Note that the index for the first quarter has been revised and that there is a break in the series in the first quarter of 2015 due to redefinition of the model variables.)