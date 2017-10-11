Cyprus house price index up 3.1 per cent

THE CYPRUS Statistical Service (CYSTAT) announced that prices for houses and apartments in Cyprus rose on average by 3.1 per cent in the second quarter of 2017 compared to the first quarter in its House Price Index (HPI) published earlier today in a press release.
The HPI also reports that residential property prices have risen by 3.6 percent on an annual basis.
According to CYSTAT’s press release, the House Price Index “captures all types of residential properties, both new and existing”.
|Year
|Quarter
|House Price Index
(2010=100)
|Quarterly Change
(Compared to the previous quarter) (%)
|Annual Change
(Compared to the same
quarter of the previous year) (%)
|2017
|Q1
|99.64
|-3
|2.4
|Q2
|102.74
|3.1
|3.6
|Q3
|Q4
|2016
|Q1
|97.29
|-2.1
|-0.2
|Q2
|99.18
|1.9
|-1.4
|Q3
|101.87
|2.7
|-0.6
|Q4
|102.72
|0.8
|3.3
|2015
|Q1
|97.52
|Q2
|100.59
|3.1
|Q3
|102.49
|1.9
|Q4
|99.4
|-3
|2014
|Q1
|98.08
|-2.7
|-6.2
|Q2
|103.55
|5.6
|-1.2
|Q3
|102.7
|-0.8
|2.8
|Q4
|101.56
|-1.1
|0.8
|2013
|Q1
|104.54
|-3.4
|-1.7
|Q2
|104.77
|0.2
|-1.2
|Q3
|103.05
|-4.7
|-9.3
|Q4
|100.78
|0.9
|-6.9
|2012
|Q1
|106.4
|-1.1
|-4.6
|Q2
|106.02
|-0.4
|-7
|Q3
|110.14
|3.9
|-1
|Q4
|108.22
|-1.7
|0.6
|2011
|Q1
|111.56
|-0.4
|-2.5
|Q2
|113.99
|2.2
|1.1
|Q3
|111.22
|-2.4
|-1
|Q4
|107.6
|-3.2
|-4
|2010
|Q1
|114.37
|-1.6
|-6.6
|Q2
|112.79
|-1.4
|-6.9
|Q3
|112.39
|-0.4
|-5.7
|Q4
|112.05
|-0.3
|-3.6
(Note that the index for the first quarter has been revised and that there is a break in the series in the first quarter of 2015 due to redefinition of the model variables.)
Go try selling any property here, that is when actual reality kicks in!
The figures in this article are so much theory & nothing else.
Please prove me wrong? RB.
