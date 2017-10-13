Surge in new homes construction

THE NUMBER of building permits authorised in Cyprus during July 2017 stood at 492 compared with the 442 authorised during the same period in the previous year; an increase of 11.3% according to official figures released by the Cyprus Statistical Service.

The total value of these permits reached €202.3 million and their total area reached 176.1 thousand square metres.

During July 2017, building permits were issued for:

Residential buildings – 356 permits

Community buildings – 1 permit

Non-residential buildings – 87 permits

Civil engineering projects – 13 permits

Division of plots of land – 27 permits

Road construction – 8 permits

During the first seven months of 2017, 3,362 building permits were issued compared to 3,053 during the same period in the previous year; an increase of 10.1%

The total value of these permits increased by 49.2% and the total area by 41.6%.

Building permits for new homes

The 356 residential building permits approved in July provided for the construction of 537 new homes comprising 259 single houses and 278 multiple housing units (such as apartments, semis, townhouses and other residential complexes); an increase of 40.6% compared with July 2016 when permits were issued for the construction of 382 new homes.

Building Permits Issued for the Construction of New Homes (Number of Dwellings)

Month 2016

(Dwellings) 2017

(Dwellings) Increase/

Decrease %age

Change January 243 381 138 56.8% February 312 383 71 22.8% March 306 412 106 34.6% April 201 289 88 43.8% May 278 424 146 52.5% June 287 381 94 32.8% July 382 537 155 40.6% Totals 2,009 2,807 798 39.7%

According to the Cyprus Statistical Service “Building permits constitute a leading indicator of future activity in the construction sector.”