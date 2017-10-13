Latest Headlines
Surge in new homes construction

July saw another surge in the building of new homes with a 40.6 per cent increase in the number of building permits issued for their construction compared to the same period in 2016.

By: Nigel Howarth
Published: Friday 13th October 2017 • Filed Under

Cyprus new homes constructionTHE NUMBER of building permits authorised in Cyprus during July 2017 stood at 492 compared with the 442 authorised during the same period in the previous year; an increase of 11.3% according to official figures released by the Cyprus Statistical Service.

The total value of these permits reached €202.3 million and their total area reached 176.1 thousand square metres.

During July 2017, building permits were issued for:

  • Residential buildings – 356 permits
  • Community buildings – 1 permit
  • Non-residential buildings – 87 permits
  • Civil engineering projects – 13 permits
  • Division of plots of land – 27 permits
  • Road construction – 8 permits

During the first seven months of 2017, 3,362 building permits were issued compared to 3,053 during the same period in the previous year; an increase of 10.1%

The total value of these permits increased by 49.2% and the total area by 41.6%.

Building permits for new homes

The 356 residential building permits approved in July provided for the construction of 537 new homes comprising 259 single houses and 278 multiple housing units (such as apartments, semis, townhouses and other residential complexes); an increase of 40.6% compared with July 2016 when permits were issued for the construction of 382 new homes.

Building Permits Issued for the Construction of New Homes (Number of Dwellings)

Month2016
(Dwellings)		2017
(Dwellings)		Increase/
Decrease		%age
Change
January24338113856.8%
February3123837122.8%
March30641210634.6%
April2012898843.8%
May27842414652.5%
June2873819432.8%
July38253715540.6%
Totals2,0092,80779839.7%

According to the Cyprus Statistical Service “Building permits constitute a leading indicator of future activity in the construction sector.”

  • John says:
    October 13, 2017 at 10:36 am

    I find it unbelievable that new homes are being allowed to be built! – surely they should finish off the abandoned/unfinished ones that blight Coral Bay, the ones behind Crown Resorts hotel a prime example!

