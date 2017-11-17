Latest Headlines
Hellenic bank violated consumer rightsCyprus residence permits statisticsETEK calls for stricter supervisionLimassol rents spike as market boomsCyprus property prices on the rise

Cyprus residence permits statistics

Cyprus issued 16,970 residence permits to non-EU citizens in 2016 according to statistics published yesterday by the Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, in a press release.

By: Nigel Howarth
Published: Friday 17th November 2017 • Filed Under

Cyprus residence permits statisticsIN 2016, about 3.4 million first residence permits were issued in the European Union (EU) to non-EU citizens, a record number since comparable data are available (2008) and up by 28% (or nearly 735,000 residence permits) compared with 2015.

This increase was mainly due to the larger number of first permits issued for ‘other reasons’ (+64%) as well as for employment reasons (+21%). Employment reasons accounted for a quarter (25.4%) of all first residence permits issued in the EU in 2016, family for 23.2% and education for 20.7%, while other reasons, including international protection and humanitarian status (about 14% of all first permits issued in 2016), represented 30.7%.

In 2016, one out of four first permits was issued in the United Kingdom (865,900 residence permits issued, or 25.8% of total permits issued in the EU). It was followed by Poland (586 000, or 17.5%), Germany (504,800, or 15.0%), France (235,000, or 7.0%), Italy (222,400, or 6.6%), Spain (211,500, or 6.3%) and Sweden (146,700, or 4.4%).

Compared to the population of each Member State, the highest rates of first resident permits issued in 2016 were recorded in Malta (20.6 first residence permits issued per thousand inhabitants), Cyprus (19.9), Poland (15.4) Sweden (14.8) and the United Kingdom (13.2). For the EU as a whole in 2016, 6.5 first residence permits were issued per thousand inhabitants.

Cyprus residence permits

Of the 16,970 residence permits issued in Cyprus, 2,332 (13.7%) were issues for family reasons, 3,313 (19.5%) were issued for education reasons, 7,385 (43.5%) were issued for employment reasons and the remaining 3,940 (23.2%) were issued for other reasons.

The three main citizenships to be granted resident permits in Cyprus were Indians 3,072, Russians 2,377 and Syrians 1,796.

Further reading

Eurostat newsrelease Residence permits for non-EU citizens 174/2017

Submit a comment


We will not share your e-mail - see our privacy policy

Comment guidelines

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

  • Text size

Back to top