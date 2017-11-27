Rise in property sales led by overseas buyers

OCTOBER saw the number of property sales in Cyprus to overseas buyers rise by 65% according to official statistics from the Department of Lands & Surveys.

Of the 768 contracts for the sale of immovable property in Cyprus deposited at Land Registry offices, 502 (65.4%) were deposited by Cypriot purchasers and 266 (34.6%) were deposited by overseas property purchasers.

Overseas property sales

Sales increased by 65% compared to October 2016 with sales rising in all districts.

In percentage terms, Famagusta led the way with sales increasing by 130%, followed by Paphos, where they rose by 81%. Meanwhile sales in Nicosia, Limassol and Larnaca rose by 70%, 60% and 30% respectively.

Overseas Property Sale Contracts – 2016/2017 Comparison

District Year Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Nicosia 2016 11

9

10

10 14 6 8 6 6 10 13 28 2017 9

4

6

18 15 12 15 6 15 17 Famagusta 2016 2 4 12

2

0

27

8 9 10 10 10 15 2017 1 2 16 6 11 15 29 22 14 23 Larnaca 2016 10 12 36

36

10

45

32 14 31 30 40 39 2017 25 20 28 20 43 26 41 25 34 39 Limassol 2016 24 21 52

44

19

60

64 28 53 68 53 125 2017 35 47 56 40 96 77 75 41 50 109 Paphos 2016 20 28 47

42

15

57 79 48 29 43 72 147 2017 23 40 80 43 95 78 91 79 48 78 Totals 2016 67 74 157

134

58

195

191 105 129 161 188 354 2017 93 113 186 127 260 208 251 173 161 266

During the first ten months of 2017, property sales to the overseas market have risen 45% compared with the same period last year to reach a total of 1,840.

So far this year Paphos is the most popular achieving 655 sales closely followed by Limassol with 626. Larnaca has achieved 301 sales, Famagusta 139 and Nicosia 119.

Domestic property sales

Sales of Cyprus property to the domestic market in August rose by 6% compared to October 2016. Although sales in Famagusta, Larnaca and Limassol fell by 24%, 11% and 2% respectively, these falls were outweighed by increased sales in Nicosia (43%) and Paphos (27%).

Domestic Property Sale Contracts – 2016/2017 Comparison

District Year Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Nicosia 2016 43

70

10

69 68 92 94 58 75 70 73 116 2017 63 69

71

62

103

150

109

70

72

100

Famagusta 2016 20 31 21

33

24 7 19 32 22 37 9 72 2017 20 17 24 23 27

31 30

25

43 28

Larnaca 2016 68 96 85

91

93 75 91 67 90 81 74 114 2017 77 80 85 49 76

70 62

63

73 72

Limassol 2016 68 158 145

122

126 162 156 101 142 202 196 307 2017 97 130 176 152 202

227 194

160

153 197

Paphos 2016 61 72 59

65

105 126 74 88 98 83 111 171 2017 73 47 82 93 88

157 93

81

100 105

Totals 2016 260 427 382

380

416

462

434 346 427 473 463 780 2017 330 343 438

379 496

636 488

399

441 502



During the first ten months of 2017, property sales to the domestic market have risen 11% compared with the same period last year to reach a total of 4,451.

So far this year Limassol is the most popular achieving 1,688 sales followed by Paphos with 919. Nicosia has achieved 869 sales, Larnaca 707 and Famagusta 268.

Cyprus Property Sale Contracts 2000 – 2017