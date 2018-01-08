2017 a better year for property sales

DESPITE continuing problems with Title Deeds, property sales in Cyprus rose 24 per cent during 2017 according to official statistics published by the Department of Lands and Surveys. This follows an annual rise of 43 per cent in 2016, 9 per cent in 2015 and 20 per cent in 2014.

December property sales

During December 2017 total of 1,537 contracts for the sale of residential and commercial properties and land (building plots and fields) were deposited at Land Registry offices across Cyprus, compared with the 1,134 deposited in December. 2016; an increase of 36% and the highest number since July 2008.

Sales rose in all districts. In percentage terms Nicosia (the capital) led the way with a rise in sales of 113% followed by Famagusta with an increase of 94%. Meanwhile sales in Limassol, Larnaca and Paphos rose by 23%, 18% and 10% respectively.

Annual sales

During 2017 a total of 8,734 contracts of sale were deposited compared with the 1,134 deposited in 2016; an increase of 24% and the highest number since the property bubble burst in 2008.

Although sales in Larnaca fell by 1% over the year, they rose in all the other districts. Annual sales in Famagusta rose by 44% followed by Nicosia with a rise of 42%. Meanwhile property sales in Limassol and Paphos rose by 27% and 23% respectively.

Total Property Sale Contracts – 2016/2017 Comparison

District Year Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Nicosia 2016 54

79

82

79 82 98 102 64 81 80 86 144 2017 72 73 79 80 118 162 124 76 87 117 170 306 Famagusta 2016 22

35 33

35

24 34

27 41 32 47 19 87 2017 21 19 40 29 38 46 59 47 57 51 52 169 Larnaca 2016 78

108 121

127

103 120

123 81 121 111 114 153 2017 102 100 113 69 119 96 103 88 107 111 151 181 Limassol 2016 92

179 197

166

145 222

220 129 195 270 249 432 2017 132 177 232 192 298 304 289 201 203 306 321 532 Paphos 2016 81

100 106

107

120 183

153 136 127 126 183 318 2017 96 87 162 136 183 235 184 160 148 183 212 349 Totals 2016 327

501 539

514

474 657

625 451 556 634 651 1134 2017 423 456 626 506 756 843 739 572 602 768 906 1537

(We will publish the annual statistics for domestic and foreign sales once they have been released by the Department of Lands & Surveys.)