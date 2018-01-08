Latest Headlines
2017 a better year for property sales

For the fourth consecutive year Cyprus property sales rose during 2017 according to the latest official statistics published earlier today by the Department of Lands and Surveys in Nicosia.

By: Nigel Howarth
Published: Monday 8th January 2018 • Filed Under

Cyprus Property SalesDESPITE continuing problems with Title Deeds, property sales in Cyprus rose 24 per cent during 2017 according to official statistics published by the Department of Lands and Surveys. This follows an annual rise of 43 per cent in 2016, 9 per cent in 2015 and 20 per cent in 2014.

December property sales

During December 2017 total of 1,537 contracts for the sale of residential and commercial properties and land (building plots and fields) were deposited at Land Registry offices across Cyprus, compared with the 1,134 deposited in December. 2016; an increase of 36% and the highest number since July 2008.

Sales rose in all districts. In percentage terms Nicosia (the capital) led the way with a rise in sales of 113% followed by Famagusta with an increase of 94%. Meanwhile sales in Limassol, Larnaca and Paphos rose by 23%, 18% and 10% respectively.

Annual sales

During 2017 a total of 8,734 contracts of sale were deposited compared with the 1,134 deposited in 2016; an increase of 24% and the highest number since the property bubble burst in 2008.

Although sales in Larnaca fell by 1% over the year, they rose in all the other districts. Annual sales in Famagusta rose by 44% followed by Nicosia with a rise of 42%. Meanwhile property sales in Limassol and Paphos rose by 27% and 23% respectively.

Total Property Sale Contracts – 2016/2017 Comparison

DistrictYearJanFebMarAprMayJunJulAugSepOctNovDec
Nicosia201654
79
82
79829810264818086144
2017727379801181621247687117170306
Famagusta201622
3533
35
 2434
2741 32 471987
20172119402938465947575152169
Larnaca201678
108121
127
 103120
12381 121 111114153
2017102100113691199610388107111151181
Limassol201692
179197
166
 145222
220129 195 270249432
2017132177232192298304289201203306321532
Paphos201681
100106
107
 120183
153136127 126183318
20179687162136183235184160148183212349
Totals2016327
501539
514
 474657
625451 556 634651 1134
2017423 456626 506 756 843739 572 602768906 1537

(We will publish the annual statistics for domestic and foreign sales once they have been released by the Department of Lands & Surveys.)

