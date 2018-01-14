2017 a better year for property sales (Update)

DESPITE continuing problems with Title Deeds, property sales in Cyprus rose 24 per cent during 2017 according to official statistics published by the Department of Lands and Surveys. This follows an annual rise of 43 per cent in 2016, 9 per cent in 2015 and 20 per cent in 2014.

December property sales

During December 2017 total of 1,537 contracts for the sale of residential and commercial properties and land (building plots and fields) were deposited at Land Registry offices across Cyprus, compared with the 1,134 deposited in December. 2016; an increase of 36% and the highest number since July 2008.

Of the 1,537 contracts, 1,190 (65%) were deposited by domestic (Cypriot) purchasers, while 35% (347) were deposited by overseas (non-Cypriot) purchasers.

Sales rose in all districts. In percentage terms Nicosia (the capital) led the way with a rise in sales of 113% followed by Famagusta with an increase of 94%. Meanwhile sales in Limassol, Larnaca and Paphos rose by 23%, 18% and 10% respectively.

Annual sales

During 2017 a total of 8,734 contracts of sale were deposited compared with the 7,063 deposited in 2016; an increase of 24% and the highest number since the property bubble burst in 2008.

Although sales in Larnaca fell by 1% over the year, they rose in all the other districts. Annual sales in Famagusta rose by 44% followed by Nicosia with a rise of 42%. Meanwhile property sales in Limassol and Paphos rose by 27% and 23% respectively.

Total Property Sale Contracts – 2016/2017 Comparison

District Year Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Nicosia 2016 54

79

82

79 82 98 102 64 81 80 86 144 2017 72 73 79 80 118 162 124 76 87 117 170 306 Famagusta 2016 22

35 33

35

24 34

27 41 32 47 19 87 2017 21 19 40 29 38 46 59 47 57 51 52 169 Larnaca 2016 78

108 121

127

103 120

123 81 121 111 114 153 2017 102 100 113 69 119 96 103 88 107 111 151 181 Limassol 2016 92

179 197

166

145 222

220 129 195 270 249 432 2017 132 177 232 192 298 304 289 201 203 306 321 532 Paphos 2016 81

100 106

107

120 183

153 136 127 126 183 318 2017 96 87 162 136 183 235 184 160 148 183 212 349 Totals 2016 327

501 539

514

474 657

625 451 556 634 651 1134 2017 423 456 626 506 756 843 739 572 602 768 906 1537

The figures above include properties acquired by the banks that relate to debt-to-asset swaps and loan restructuring. The Department of Lands & Surveys reports that, between September 2015 and April 2017, the total number of properties affected was 1,121; 26 in 2015, 1,021 in 2016 and 74 in 2017.

Domestic sales

Property sales to the domestic (Cypriot) market in December rose 53% compared to December 2016, with sale agreements reaching 1,190 compared with 780 in December 2016.

Domestic sales rose in all districts. In percentage terms Nicosia led the way with sales up 133%, followed by Famagusta, where sales rose by 107%. Meanwhile, sales in Limassol, Paphos and Larnaca rose by 39%, 22% and 18% respectively.

Domestic Property Sale Contracts – 2016/2017 Comparison

District Year Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Nicosia 2016 43

70

10

69 68 92 94 58 75 70 73 116 2017 63 69

71

62

103

150

109

70

72

100

154

270 Famagusta 2016 20 31 21

33

24 7 19 32 22 37 9 72 2017 20 17 24 23 27

31 30

25

43 28

35 149 Larnaca 2016 68 96 85

91

93 75 91 67 90 81 74 114 2017 77 80 85 49 76

70 62

63

73 72

115

134 Limassol 2016 68 158 145

122

126 162 156 101 142 202 196 307 2017 97 130 176 152 202

227 194

160

153 197

241

428 Paphos 2016 61 72 59

65

105 126 74 88 98 83 111 171 2017 73 47 82 93 88

157 93

81

100 105

142

209 Totals 2016 260 427 382

380

416

462

434 346 427 473 463 780 2017 330 343 438

379 496

636 488

399

441 502

687

1190



Annual performance

During 2017 domestic sales rose 21% compared with 2016. Although sales fell by 7% in Larnaca, they rose in all the other districts. In percentage terms sales in Nicosia rose by 44% followed by Famagusta where they rose by 38%. Meanwhile sales in Limassol and Paphos rose by 25% and 14% respectively.

Overseas sales

Property sales to the overseas (non-Cypriot) market in December fell by 2% compared with December 2016 with 347 properties sold compared with 354 in December 2016.

Although sales rose by 33% in Famagusta, 29% in Nicosia and 21% in Larnaca, these increases were outweighed by falls of 17% in Limassol and 5% in Paphos.

Overseas Property Sale Contracts – 2016/2017 Comparison

District Year Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Nicosia 2016 11

9

10

10 14 6 8 6 6 10 13 28 2017 9

4

6

18 15 12 15 6 15 17 16 36 Famagusta 2016 2 4 12

2

0

27

8 9 10 10 10 15 2017 1 2 16 6 11 15 29 22 14 23 17 20 Larnaca 2016 10 12 36

36

10

45

32 14 31 30 40 39 2017 25 20 28 20 43 26 41 25 34 39 36 47 Limassol 2016 24 21 52

44

19

60

64 28 53 68 53 125 2017 35 47 56 40 96 77 75 41 50 109 80 104 Paphos 2016 20 28 47

42

15

57 79 48 29 43 72 147 2017 23 40 80 43 95 78 91 79 48 78 70 140 Totals 2016 67 74 157

134

58

195

191 105 129 161 188 354 2017 93 113 186 127 260 208 251 173 161 266 219 347

Annual performance

During 2017 overseas sales rose 33% compared with 2016, with sales reaching 2,406 compared with 1,813.

Over the year sales rose in all districts; by 61% in Famagusta, 38% in Paphos, 33% in Limassol, 31% in Nicosia and 15% in Larnaca.

Sales since 2000

Sales in 2007, immediately before the property bubble burst, reached 21,245. In 2013 sales reached their lowest on record at 3,767. Since then sales have risen for four consecutive years.

Cyprus Property Sale Contracts 2000 – 2017