Cyprus house price index falls 0.3 per cent

The Cyprus house price index (HPI) fell by 0.3 per cent in the third quarter of 2017 but rose 0.6 per cent on an annual basis according to a preliminary estimate by the Statistical Service.

Cyprus house price fallsTHE CYPRUS Statistical Service (CYSTAT) has announced that prices for houses and apartments in Cyprus fell on average by 0.3 per cent in the third quarter of 2017 compared to the second quarter in its latest House Price Index (HPI).

The HPI also reports that residential property prices have risen by 0.6 percent on an annual basis.

According to CYSTAT’s press release, the House Price Index “captures all types of residential properties, both new and existing”.

YearQuarterHouse Price Index
(2010=100)		Quarterly Change
(Compared to the previous quarter) (%)		Annual Change
(Compared to the same
quarter of the previous year) (%)
2017Q199.64-32.4
Q2102.743.13.6
Q3102.46-0.30.6
Q4
2016Q197.29-2.1-0.2
Q299.181.9-1.4
Q3101.872.7-0.6
Q4102.720.83.3
2015Q197.52
Q2100.593.1
Q3102.491.9
Q499.4-3
2014Q198.08-2.7-6.2
Q2103.555.6-1.2
Q3102.7-0.82.8
Q4101.56-1.10.8
2013Q1104.54-3.4-1.7
Q2104.770.2-1.2
Q3103.05-4.7-9.3
Q4100.780.9-6.9
2012Q1106.4-1.1-4.6
Q2106.02-0.4-7
Q3110.143.9-1
Q4108.22-1.70.6
2011Q1111.56-0.4-2.5
Q2113.992.21.1
Q3111.22-2.4-1
Q4107.6-3.2-4
2010Q1114.37-1.6-6.6
Q2112.79-1.4-6.9
Q3112.39-0.4-5.7
Q4112.05-0.3-3.6

 

