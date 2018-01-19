Cyprus house price index falls 0.3 per cent

THE CYPRUS Statistical Service (CYSTAT) has announced that prices for houses and apartments in Cyprus fell on average by 0.3 per cent in the third quarter of 2017 compared to the second quarter in its latest House Price Index (HPI).

The HPI also reports that residential property prices have risen by 0.6 percent on an annual basis.

According to CYSTAT’s press release, the House Price Index “captures all types of residential properties, both new and existing”.