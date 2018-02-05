Property sales make a good start

THE DEPARTMENT of Lands and Surveys reports that the number of property sales contracts deposited at Land Registry offices across Cyprus in January 2018 rose 64 per cent compared to January 2017.

This rise follows a rise of 39% in November, an 18% rise in October and an 8% rise in September.

During January a total of 695 contracts or the sale of residential and commercial properties and land (building plots and fields) were deposited at Land Registry offices across Cyprus, compared with the 423 deposited in January 2017.

This is the highest number of contracts deposited during January since 2012 when 697 contracts were deposited.

Sales rose in all districts. In percentage terms Famagusta headed the field with sales rising 129% followed by Nicosia, where sales rose by 103%. Sales in Paphos, Limassol and Larnaca rose by 71%, 70% and 10% respectively.

Total Property Sale Contracts – 2017/2018 Comparison