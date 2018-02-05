Latest Headlines
Property sales make a good start

Cyprus property sales continued their upward trend in January with the number of property sale contracts deposited at Land Registry offices rising compared with January 2017 according to official figures.

By: Nigel Howarth
Published: Monday 5th February 2018 • Filed Under

Cyprus property sales January 2018THE DEPARTMENT of Lands and Surveys reports that the number of property sales contracts deposited at Land Registry offices across Cyprus in January 2018 rose 64 per cent compared to January 2017.

This rise follows a rise of 39% in November, an 18% rise in October and an 8% rise in September.

During January a total of 695 contracts or the sale of residential and commercial properties and land (building plots and fields) were deposited at Land Registry offices across Cyprus, compared with the 423 deposited in January 2017.

This is the highest number of contracts deposited during January since 2012 when 697 contracts were deposited.

Sales rose in all districts. In percentage terms Famagusta headed the field with sales rising 129% followed by Nicosia, where sales rose by 103%. Sales in Paphos, Limassol and Larnaca rose by 71%, 70% and 10% respectively.

Total Property Sale Contracts – 2017/2018 Comparison

DistrictYearJanFebMarAprMayJunJulAugSepOctNovDec
Nicosia201772
73
79
801181621247687117170306
2018146
Famagusta201721
1940
29
3846
5947575152169
201848
Larnaca2017102
100113
69
11996
10388107 111151181
2018112
Limassol2017132
177232
192
298304
289201203306321532
2018225
Paphos201796
87162
136
183235
184160148183212349
2018164
Totals2017423
456626
506
756843
739572 602 768906 1537
2018695

