Latest Headlines
Strong growth in property salesCyprus passport sales revealedLocal authorities delaying title deeds processStrong growth in Cyprus property pricesCitizenship scheme shrouded in secrecy

Strong growth in property sales

The strong growth in Cyprus property sales continued in February with the number of properties sold rising in all districts (with the exception of Larnaca) according to official figures.

By: Nigel Howarth
Published: Monday 5th March 2018 • Filed Under

Cyprus property salesTHE DEPARTMENT of Lands and Surveys reports that the number of property sales contracts deposited at Land Registry offices across Cyprus in February 2018 rose 46 per cent compared to February 2017.

This rise follows a rise of 64% in January, 36% in December, 39% in November and an 18% rise in October.

During February a total of 666 contracts or the sale of residential and commercial properties and land (building plots and fields) were deposited at Land Registry offices across Cyprus, compared with the 456 deposited in February 2017.

This is the highest number of contracts deposited during February since 2010 when 704 contracts were deposited.

Although sales in Larnaca fell by 1%, they rose in all the other districts.

In percentage terms Famagusta led the way with sales rising by 174% followed by Paphos, where sales rose by 87%. Meanwhile sales in Limassol and Nicosia rose by 45% and 32% respectively.

Total Property Sale Contracts – 2017/2018 Comparison

DistrictYearJanFebMarAprMayJunJulAugSepOctNovDec
Nicosia201772
73
79
801181621247687117170306
2018146 96
Famagusta201721
1940
29
3846
5947575152169
201848 52
Larnaca2017102
100113
69
11996
10388107 111151181
2018112 99
Limassol2017132
177232
192
298304
289201203306321532
2018225 256
Paphos201796
87162
136
183235
184160148183212349
2018164 163
Totals2017423
456626
506
756843
739572 602 768906 1537
2018695 666

During the first two months of 2018 the number of contracts for the sale of property deposited at Land Registry offices has risen 55% to 1,361 compared to the same period last year.

The highest rise of 150%, was recorded in Famagusta, followed by Paphos with a 79% increase.

Significant increases were also recorded in Nicosia (67%) and Limassol (56%), while the smallest increase (4%) was recorded in Larnaca.

