Measures to protect sea caves

THE MINISTER of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment Costas Kadis is set to announce twenty measures to resolve an on-going debate over developments near the environmentally sensitive sea caves area in Pegeia.
The minister is expected to announce the plans in the coming week after returning from an official trip abroad.
The controversial development concerns the construction of a five-star and forty-four residences overlooking Kafizis (fisherman’s) Beach, which has sparked demonstrations by environmentalists and local residents who are also concerned for the endangered Mediterranean Monk Seal (Monachus monachus) whose birthing habitat is the sea caves area.
Mediterranean Monk Seal is listed as the most “critically endangered” marine mammal species in the Mediterranean by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN)
Some of the proposed measures include forbidding water sports and fishing within 300 metres of the closest caves used by the Monk seals and the creation of a buffer zone that not allow development within a certain distance of the beach’s protection zone.
The caves will also be fenced off to prevent visitors approaching them.
The greed of theses people is terrible,it has to stop ,who give them permission to even think of building , just to line a greedy Cypriot , it’s all about money ,and they don’t care what they do to get it. Just keep taking away the beauty of Cyprus sickens me , it’s time to stop all the building , what about all the building that have not been sold , but just keep building for what , and thousands of resales, seating not sold for 10 years or more ,there has to be a stop to this madness .
He only needs one measure: say NO.
