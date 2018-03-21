Limassol in top 100 world cities

ACCORDING to a survey conducted by Mercer, Limassol is one of the top 100 cities in the world for its Quality of Living Index, which considers the quality of life that a city has to offer.

The survey is one of the world’s most comprehensive and is conducted annually to enable multinational companies and other organisations to compensate employees fairly when placing them on international assignments, says Mercer on its website.

Mercer’s index has Vienna as the highest ranking city in Europe and globally, while the Iraqi city of Baghdad is the lowest ranked; Limassol is in 87th place.

Mercer evaluates local living conditions in more than 450 cities surveyed worldwide. Living conditions are analysed according to 39 factors, grouped in 10 categories:

Political and social environment (political stability, crime, law enforcement, etc.).

(political stability, crime, law enforcement, etc.). Economic environment (currency exchange regulations, banking services).

(currency exchange regulations, banking services). Socio-cultural environment (media availability and censorship, limitations on personal freedom).

(media availability and censorship, limitations on personal freedom). Medical and health considerations (medical supplies and services, infectious diseases, sewage, waste disposal, air pollution, etc.).

(medical supplies and services, infectious diseases, sewage, waste disposal, air pollution, etc.). Schools and education (standards and availability of international schools).

(standards and availability of international schools). Public services and transportation (electricity, water, public transportation, traffic congestion, etc.).

(electricity, water, public transportation, traffic congestion, etc.). Recreation (restaurants, theatres, cinemas, sports and leisure, etc.).

(restaurants, theatres, cinemas, sports and leisure, etc.). Consumer goods (availability of food/daily consumption items, cars, etc.).

(availability of food/daily consumption items, cars, etc.). Housing (rental housing, household appliances, furniture, maintenance services).

(rental housing, household appliances, furniture, maintenance services). Natural environment (climate, record of natural disasters).

The scores attributed to each factor, which are weighted to reflect their importance to expatriates, permit objective city-to-city comparisons. The result is a Quality of Living index that compares relative differences between any two locations evaluated. For the indices to be used effectively, Mercer has created a grid that enables users to link the resulting index to a quality of living allowance amount by recommending a percentage value in relation to the index.

Mercer points out that the information and data obtained through the Quality of Living reports are not designed or intended for use as the basis for foreign investment or tourism.