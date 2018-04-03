Impressive growth in Cyprus property sales

THE NUMBER of property sales contracts deposited at Land Registry offices across the Republic of Cyprus during March 2018 rose 23 per cent compared to March 2017 according to official figures published by the Department of Lands and Surveys.

This follows increases of 46% in February, 64% in January and 36% in December.

During March a total of 768 contracts or the sale of residential and commercial properties and land (building plots and fields) were deposited at Land Registry offices across Cyprus, compared with the 626 deposited in March 2017.

The figures show a continuing improvement in the economic conditions, coupled with government measures (such as the citizenship by investment scheme) – and although banks remained burdened with very high levels of non-performing loans (NPLs) they are now in a better position to grant loans to those buying property.

Of the 768 contracts deposited, 431 (49%) were for properties purchased by Cypriots, while the remaining 337 (51%) were for properties purchased by non-Cypriots.

Although sales in Famagusta remained the same as last year, they increased in all the other districts.

In percentage terms Nicosia led the way with sales rising by 59% followed by Limassol, where sales rose by 35%. Meanwhile sales in Paphos and Larnaca rose by 6% and 3% respectively.

Total Property Sale Contracts – 2017/2018 Comparison

District Year Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Nicosia 2017 72

73

79

80 118 162 124 76 87 117 170 306 2018 146 96

126

Famagusta 2017 21

19 40

29

38 46

59 47 57 51 52 169 2018 48 52

40

Larnaca 2017 102

100 113

69

119 96

103 88 107 111 151 181 2018 112 99

116

Limassol 2017 132

177 232

192

298 304

289 201 203 306 321 532 2018 225 256

314

Paphos 2017 96

87 162

136

183 235

184 160 148 183 212 349 2018 164 163

172

Totals 2017 423

456 626

506

756 843

739 572 602 768 906 1537 2018 695 666 768

During the first quarter of 2018 the number of contracts for the sale of property deposited at Land Registry offices has risen 41% to 2,129 compared to the 1,505 deposited during the first quarter of 2017.

The highest rise of 75%, was recorded in Famagusta, followed by Nicosia (the capital) with a 64% increase. Rises of 47%, 45% and 4% were recorded in Limassol, Paphos and Larnaca respectively.

Domestic property sales

Sales of property to the domestic market in March were disappointing, falling by 2% compared to March 2017. Although sales in Nicosia and Limassol rose by 46% and 13% respectively, they fell by 48% in Paphos, 25% in Famagusta and 21% in Larnaca.

Domestic Property Sale Contracts – 2017/2018 Comparison

District Year Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Nicosia 2017 63

69

71

62 103 150 109 70 72 100 154 270 2018 126 84 104

Famagusta 2017 20 17 24

23

27 31 30 25 43 28 35 149 2018 -3 18 18

Larnaca 2017 77 80 85

49

76 70 62 63 73 72 115 134 2018 60 44 67

Limassol 2017 97 130 176

152

202 227 194 160 153 197 241 428 2018 107 152 199

Paphos 2017 73 47 82

93

88 157 93 81 100 105 142 209 2018 18 8 43

Totals 2017 330 343 438

379

496

636

488 399 441 502 687 1190 2018 308 306 431



During the first quarter of 2018, property sales to the domestic market have fallen 6% compared with the first quarter of 2017. Over the first quarter of the year Limassol is the most popular district achieving 458 sales followed by Nicosia with 314, Larnaca with 171, Paphos with 69 and Famagusta with just 33 sales.

Sales to the overseas market

For the first time that I can recall, the number property sales to the overseas market during March exceeded the number of domestic sales, accounting for 51% of total sales.

But it is still unclear how the Department of Lands & Surveys has improved the methodology it uses to calculate the figures; most annoying!

The Land Registry figures reveal that a total of 337 sale contracts were deposited by non-Cypriots during March 2018. Of those 113 were deposited by EU nationals and the remaining 224 by non-EU nationals, but we cannot quantify the number of non-EU citizens who bought property with a view to applying for citizenship.

Paphos recorded the largest number of overseas sales at 129. Limassol recorded 83, Larnaca 49, while Nicosia and Famagusta each recorded 22 sales.

Overseas Property Sale Contracts – 2018

District Source Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Nicosia EU 10 8 9 Non-EU 10 4 13

Total 20 12 22 Famagusta EU 15 24 8

Non-EU 36 10 14

Total 51 34 22 Larnaca EU 9 9 9

Non-EU 43 46 40

Total 52 55 49 Limassol EU 15 17 32

Non-EU 103 87 83

Total 118 104 115 Paphos EU 41 58 55

Non-EU 105 97 74

Total 146 155 129 Totals EU 90 116 113

Non-EU 297 244 224

TOTAL 387 360 337

During the first quarter of 2018, a total of 1,084 properties have been bought by overseas buyers.

Paphos remains the most popular spot for non-Cypriot buyers with sales reaching 430. Limassol is in second place with 337, followed by Larnaca with 156, Famagusta with 107 and Nicosia with 54.

Property sales 2000 – 2018

Cyprus Property Sale Contracts 2000 – 2018

Year Overseas Sales Domestic Sales Percentage

Overseas Sales Total

Sales 2000 450 12,214 3.6% 12,664 2001 1,207 12,849 8.6% 14,056 2002 2,548 14,111 15.3% 16,659 2003 3,981 15,294 20.7% 19,275 2004 5,384 11,947 31.1% 17,331 2005 6,485 10,106 39.1% 16,591 2006 8,355 8,598 49.3% 16,953 2007 11,281 9,964 53.1% 21,245 2008 6,636 8,031 45.2% 14,667 2009 1,761 6,409 21.6% 8,170 2010 2,030 6,568 23.6% 8,598 2011 1,652 5,366 23.5% 7,018 2012 1,476 4,793 23.5% 6,269 2013 1,017 2,750 27.0% 3,767 2014 1,193 3,334 26.4% 4,527 2015 1,349 3,603 27.2% 4,952 2016

1,813 5,250 25.7% 7,063 2017

2,406 6,328 27.5% 8,734 2018 (Mar)

1,084 1,045 50.9% 2,129 Totals

62,108 148,560 29.5% 210,668