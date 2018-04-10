Cyprus construction NPLs highest in Europe

THE CYPRUS construction industry holds the record for non-performing loans (NPLs) in Europe which, at the end of 2017, stood at 76.3% of total loans to the island’s construction sector and which remain a serious threat to the Cypriot banking system.
The disturbing statistics were published in a press release issued by the European Banking Authority (EBA) – Exposures to Real Estate activities and Construction.
The EBA figures also show the very progress Cyprus made in reducing construction NPLs in 2017 in percentage terms – at the end of Q1 2017 they stood at 74.4%, Q2 75.1%, Q3 73.8% and Q4 76.3% (€3.4 billion).
At the end of 2017 the average NPL ratio in the construction sectors of European Union member states stood at 21.1%.
NPLs related to real estate activities are even bleaker reaching 43.3% (€1.6 billion) at the end of 2017.
At the end of 2017 the average NPL ratio in real estate activities of the European Union member states stood at 5.3%.
Last month the European Commission, European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund have called on Cyprus to tackle its non-performing loan problems following their recent post-programme surveillance (PPS) missions,
This is Appalling!
I’ve been saying to friends, potential property buyers, investors that the commercial residential/property developments underway, mainly it seems in Limassol, are already completely out of control. O.K. much of it will probably have been supported from buyers, investors ‘overseas’ – mainly Russia and China, but the pace and scale of all this suggests, I reckon, an Almighty CRASH within the next few, probably only TWO years. The recent, current developments, many badly planned and located – with little or no consideration for existing road, drainage, water and other essentials – not even to mention all those owners, residents being blocked out by mega-multi storey ‘front-line’ developments, currently it seems with little or no proven under-pinning demand.
And now we learn of massive, speculative NPL lending from Cyprus and other Banks, many still well hungover from 2008 and 2013 fiascos.
Even if global matters falter, they will likely prove ‘modest’ compared to the likely spectacular crashes in building, construction, services and banking, commercial and private/commercial sectors.
Maybe the Cyprus government – and banks – simply feel the agreed Mega-Casino with its massive additional 500 room luxury hotel will see the country through yet another NPL fuelled fiasco? Unlikely, and this even could simply Add to the mega-problems still on the fairly-near horizons.
Gambling on huge high-end property fuelled economy growth seems massively risky. We’ve seen it happen before elsewhere in the world and there have been ongoing NPL fuelled problems before in little old Cyprus!
I haven’t even mentioned in the above the likely early increases in lending rates, globally – projected to hit, hard, within the next 18 months!!
And the only people that the banks target and threaten are the purchasers that have already been robbed by the developers and the solicitors. These people have paid the developer in full for their properties.
To rub salt into the wound the banks have mis-sold the mortgage leaving the purchaser with a massive debt and no asset to show for it.
Why haven’t we heard of the bank chasing any of the developers that have debts running into millions of euros. If I could get my title deeds I could put the property up for sale, pay the bank back and get off of this corrupt island for good.
