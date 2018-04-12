Cyprus house prices up 2.7 per cent

THE CYPRUS Statistical Service (CYSTAT) has announced that prices for houses and apartments in Cyprus rose on average by 2.7 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to the third quarter in its latest House Price Index (HPI).
The HPI also reports that residential property prices in Cyprus have risen by 2.4 percent on an annual basis.
According to CYSTAT’s press release, the Cyprus House Price Index “is a quarterly index which measures the change in the average prices of residential dwellings. It captures all types of residential properties, both new and existing. The land component of the residential property is included.”
“The data source used for both, indices and weights, is the Department of Lands and Surveys, Ministry of Interior. The data cover all areas which are under the control of the government of the Republic of Cyprus.”
|Year
|Quarter
|House Price Index (2010=100)
|Quarterly Change
(Compared to the previous quarter) (%)
|Annual Change
(Compared to the same quarter of the previous year) (%)
|2017
|Q1
|99.64
|-3.0
|2.4
|Q2
|102.74
|3.1
|3.6
|Q3
|102.46
|-0.3
|0.6
|Q4
|105.24
|2.7
|2.4
|2016
|Q1
|97.29
|-2.1
|-0.2
|Q2
|99.18
|1.9
|-1.4
|Q3
|101.87
|2.7
|-0.6
|Q4
|102.72
|0.8
|3.3
|2015
|Q1
|97.52b
|Q2
|100.59
|3.1
|Q3
|102.49
|1.9
|Q4
|99.40
|-3.0
|2014
|Q1
|98.08
|-2.7
|-6.2
|Q2
|103.55
|5.6
|-1.2
|Q3
|102.70
|-0.8
|2.8
|Q4
|101.56
|-1.1
|0.8
|2013
|Q1
|104.54
|-3.4
|-1.7
|Q2
|104.77
|0.2
|-1.2
|Q3
|103.05
|-4.7
|-9.3
|Q4
|100.78
|0.9
|-6.9
|2012
|Q1
|106.40
|-1.1
|-4.6
|Q2
|106.02
|-0.4
|-7.0
|Q3
|110.14
|3.9
|-1.0
|Q4
|108.22
|-1.7
|0.6
|2011
|Q1
|111.56
|-0.4
|-2.5
|Q2
|113.99
|2.2
|1.1
|Q3
|111.22
|-2.4
|-1.0
|Q4
|107.60
|-3.2
|-4.0
|2010
|Q1
|114.37
|-1.6
|-6.6
|Q2
|112.79
|-1.4
|-6.9
|Q3
|112.39
|-0.4
|-5.7
|Q4
|112.05
|-0.3
|-3.6
There is a break in the series in the first quarter of 2015 due to redefinition of the model variables.
All i can say is that the faster the banks enforce strict policies on defaulters, the more the market will be flooded with cheaper priced properties hopefully leading to a correction in prices.
Leaving things as they are we are headed for another bubble, already rent costs are becoming prohibitive for most!
