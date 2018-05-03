April property sales up 29%

THE NUMBER of property sales contracts deposited at Land Registry offices across the Republic of Cyprus during April 2018 rose 23 per cent compared to April 2017 according to official figures published by the Department of Lands and Surveys.

This follows increases of 23% in March, 46% in February, and 64% in January.

During April a total of 655 contracts or the sale of residential and commercial properties and land (building plots and fields) were deposited at Land Registry offices across Cyprus, compared with the 506 deposited in April 2017.

The figures show a continuing improvement in the economic conditions, coupled with government measures (such as the citizenship by investment scheme) – and although banks remained burdened with very high levels of non-performing loans (NPLs) they are now in a better position to grant loans to those buying property.

(It should be noted that the figures include an unspecified number of properties acquired by banks as part of loan restructurings.)

Of the 655 contracts deposited, 326 (49.8%) were for properties purchased by non-Cypriots.

Sales rose in all districts. In percentage terms Famagusta led the way with sales rising by 79% followed by Nicosia, where sales rose by 46%. Meanwhile sales in Larnaca and Paphos rose by 20% and 15% respectively.

Limassol recorded the highest number of sales during April reaching 246.

Total Property Sale Contracts – 2017/2018 Comparison

District Year Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Nicosia 2017 72

73

79

80 118 162 124 76 87 117 170 306 2018 146 96

126

117

Famagusta 2017 21

19 40

29

38 46

59 47 57 51 52 169 2018 48 52

40

52 Larnaca 2017 102

100 113

69

119 96

103 88 107 111 151 181 2018 112 99

116

83 Limassol 2017 132

177 232

192

298 304

289 201 203 306 321 532 2018 225 256

314

246 Paphos 2017 96

87 162

136

183 235

184 160 148 183 212 349 2018 164 163

172

157 Totals 2017 423

456 626

506

756 843

739 572 602 768 906 1537 2018 695 666 768 655

Year to date

During the first five months of 2018 the number of contracts for the sale of property deposited at Land Registry offices has risen 38% to 2,784 compared to the 2,011 deposited during the first five months of 2017.

The highest rise of 76%, was recorded in Famagusta, followed by Nicosia (the capital) with a 60% increase. Rises of 42%, 36% and 7% were recorded in Limassol, Paphos and Larnaca respectively.

Overseas property sales

The Land Registry figures reveal that a total of 326 property sale contracts were deposited by non-Cypriots during April 2018. Of those 64 were deposited by EU nationals and the remaining 232 by non-EU nationals, but we cannot quantify the number of non-EU citizens who bought property with a view to applying for citizenship.

Paphos remained the most popular district with the overseas market with the number of property sales contracts deposited reaching 136. Limassol recorded 84, Larnaca 42, Famagusta 40 and Nicosia 24.

Overseas Property Sale Contracts – 2018

District Source Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Nicosia EU 10 8 9 10

Non-EU 10 4 13

14 Total 20 12 22 24 Famagusta EU 15 24 8

12 Non-EU 36 10 14

28 Total 51 34 22 40 Larnaca EU 9 9 9

6 Non-EU 43 46 40

36 Total 52 55 49 42 Limassol EU 15 17 32

17 Non-EU 103 87 83

67 Total 118 104 115 84 Paphos EU 41 58 55

49 Non-EU 105 97 74

87 Total 146 155 129 136 Totals EU 90 116 113

94 Non-EU 297 244 224

232 TOTAL 387 360 337 326

During the first five months of 2018, a total of 1,410 property sales contracts have been deposited by overseas buyers, with 413 deposited by EU nationals and 997 by non-EU nationals.

Paphos maintains its position as the most popular spot for overseas buyers with sale contracts reaching 430, followed by Limassol with 421, Larnaca with 198, Famagusta with 147 and Nicosia with 78.

Cyprus Property Sale Contracts 2000 – 2018

Year Overseas Sales Domestic Sales Percentage

Overseas Sales Total

Sales 2000 450 12,214 3.6% 12,664 2001 1,207 12,849 8.6% 14,056 2002 2,548 14,111 15.3% 16,659 2003 3,981 15,294 20.7% 19,275 2004 5,384 11,947 31.1% 17,331 2005 6,485 10,106 39.1% 16,591 2006 8,355 8,598 49.3% 16,953 2007 11,281 9,964 53.1% 21,245 2008 6,636 8,031 45.2% 14,667 2009 1,761 6,409 21.6% 8,170 2010 2,030 6,568 23.6% 8,598 2011 1,652 5,366 23.5% 7,018 2012 1,476 4,793 23.5% 6,269 2013 1,017 2,750 27.0% 3,767 2014 1,193 3,334 26.4% 4,527 2015 1,349 3,603 27.2% 4,952 2016

1,813 5,250 25.7% 7,063 2017

2,406 6,328 27.5% 8,734 2018 (Apr)

1,410 1,374 50.6% 2,784 Totals

62,434 148,889 29.5% 211,323