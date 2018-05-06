Crocodile park back in the news

A CROCODILE park at Achna would need about 80 tonnes of water a day and could pose a health risk to humans, MPs in the House Environment Committee heard on Wednesday.

Maria Koliou, Head of the Infectious Disease Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health, warned MPs that the crocodiles could be infected with the West Nile virus that could be spread to humans through mosquitoes.

Ms Koliou said that people over 50 with existing health problems had an increased risk of being infected and developing encephalitis adding that Cyprus had only one incident of the West Nile virus to date and was considered a safe destination for tourists.

(People infected with the West Nile virus can also develop meningitis.)

A professor of microbiology explained that tests may not identify infected crocodiles when they arrived but they could go on to develop the disease. He said that if an infected animal entered Cyprus it would be like opening Pandora’s Box.

Farming organisations opposed the crocodile park due to the large amount of water it would need when their members were facing water rationing.

The committee also heard that Achna dam was a special protection area as it was one of a few breeding sites for two priority bird species.

Last week the 500 local residents attended a community meeting in Achna had mixed views on the crocodile park.

Israeli crocodile connection

Three years ago Arutz Sheva, an Israeli newspaper reported that the Jordan Valley was in Danger of a Crocodile Invasion.

David Elhayani, the chair of the Jordon Valley Regional Council, explained that initially the crocodile farm, which was established in the 1990’s next to the town of Petzael, served as a tourist highlight with thousands of people arriving to see the attraction and to take pictures with the little crocodiles.

Over the years the farm was closed to tourism and the owners of the farm raised crocodiles for their skin. But since Israel passed a law classifying crocodiles as a protected species, it is forbidden to harm them.

Elhayani said that an urgent solution needs to be found for the Petzael crocodile farm, before the region finds itself under a crocodile invasion.

“We demand that the state evacuate the group of crocodiles from here, before it’s too late,” warned Elhayani. “Just imagine what will happen if a crocodile escapes into the Jordan (River). It’s possible to evacuate them to Cyprus and find a solution for them there.“