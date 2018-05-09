Latest Headlines
Cyprus property: biggest in EuropeReduce non-performing loans by 40% in 2018Bill to exempt old mortgages from foreclosurePermits for new homes up 12.5 per centCrocodile park back in the news

Cyprus property: biggest in Europe

Did you know that the average size of a Cyprus property is the largest in Europe, while properties in Romania are the smallest according to the dwelling size statistics published by Eurostat.

By: Nigel Howarth
Published: Wednesday 9th May 2018 • Filed Under

Cyprus property: biggest in EuropeTHE AVERAGE size of a Cyprus property (dwelling) is 141.4 square metres and it’s the largest in Europe according to the league table published by Eurostat.

Commenting on the figures, Cystat said “If a person lives in a house with an area of more than 141,4m2, he/she lives in a residence that is above the average size of dwellings in Cyprus, which has the biggest average size in the EU.”

The country with the lowest average size of dwelling is Romania at 43.9 square metres compared to the EU average of 95.9 square metres.

Coming in silver medal position in the ‘mine is bigger than yours’ chart is Luxembourg with an average dwelling size of 131.1 square metres, while Iceland takes bronze with 130.4 square metres.

Although the average size of a Cyprus property takes the gold medal, it’s probably at the bottom of the world league table for the time it takes to issue Title Deeds for its properties.

Here’s the full list of the ‘mine is bigger than yours’ league table published by Eurostat.

CountryAverage Dwelling
size (sqm)
Cyprus141.4
Luxembourg131.1
Iceland130.4
Belgium124.3
Norway122.7
Denmark118.1
Switzerland117.2
Netherlands106.7
Portugal106.4
Austria99.7
Sweden99.7
Spain99.1
Germany94.3
France93.7
Italy93.6
Greece88.6
Finland88.6
Slovakia87.4
Croatia81.6
Ireland80.8
Slovenia80.3
Czech Republic78.0
Hungary75.6
Poland75.2
Bulgaria73.0
Estonia66.7
Lithuania63.2
Latvia62.5
Romania43.9
Malta(u)
United Kingdom(u)

Unfortunately, the figures Malta and the United Kingdom were unavailable. As the UK is still using yards, feet and inches and is focussing its attentions on BREXIT negotiations, the unavailability of figures is quite understandable.

Anyone for a pint?

Submit a comment


We will not share your e-mail - see our privacy policy

Comment guidelines

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

  • Text size

SELECTED REPORTS

Back to top