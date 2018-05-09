Cyprus property: biggest in Europe

THE AVERAGE size of a Cyprus property (dwelling) is 141.4 square metres and it’s the largest in Europe according to the league table published by Eurostat.

Commenting on the figures, Cystat said “If a person lives in a house with an area of more than 141,4m2, he/she lives in a residence that is above the average size of dwellings in Cyprus, which has the biggest average size in the EU.”

The country with the lowest average size of dwelling is Romania at 43.9 square metres compared to the EU average of 95.9 square metres.

Coming in silver medal position in the ‘mine is bigger than yours’ chart is Luxembourg with an average dwelling size of 131.1 square metres, while Iceland takes bronze with 130.4 square metres.

Although the average size of a Cyprus property takes the gold medal, it’s probably at the bottom of the world league table for the time it takes to issue Title Deeds for its properties.

Here’s the full list of the ‘mine is bigger than yours’ league table published by Eurostat.

Country Average Dwelling

size (sqm) Cyprus 141.4 Luxembourg 131.1 Iceland 130.4 Belgium 124.3 Norway 122.7 Denmark 118.1 Switzerland 117.2 Netherlands 106.7 Portugal 106.4 Austria 99.7 Sweden 99.7 Spain 99.1 Germany 94.3 France 93.7 Italy 93.6 Greece 88.6 Finland 88.6 Slovakia 87.4 Croatia 81.6 Ireland 80.8 Slovenia 80.3 Czech Republic 78.0 Hungary 75.6 Poland 75.2 Bulgaria 73.0 Estonia 66.7 Lithuania 63.2 Latvia 62.5 Romania 43.9 Malta (u) United Kingdom (u)

Unfortunately, the figures Malta and the United Kingdom were unavailable. As the UK is still using yards, feet and inches and is focussing its attentions on BREXIT negotiations, the unavailability of figures is quite understandable.

Anyone for a pint?