Online rented property regulation

PROPOSALS to regulate the licencing of property whose owner rents them online through organisations such as AirBnB have been put before the House by MPs Averoff Neophytou (DISY)and Elias Myrianthous (EDEK).

Their proposals would amend the current law on hotels and tourist accommodation by adding provisions that would include the registration and licencing of “self-handled” accommodation (furnished villas and other dwellings). They will also set a licencing framework, technical and functional specifications and other terms and conditions relating to ‘self-catering’ property offered for rent.

The proposals are part of an overall drive to upgrade the quality of the tourist product of Cyprus.

The proposed register of self-catering accommodation will be created and managed by the Cyprus Tourism Organisation (CTO) and based on regulations adopted by the Council of Ministers These will include the criteria and specifications that self-catering accommodation should meet. (Note that the CTO is to be transformed into a State Department of Tourism).

Owners of self-catering accommodation will be required to register with the Tax Department.