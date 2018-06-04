Cyprus property sales up 29% in May

THE NUMBER of property sales contracts deposited at Land Registry offices across the Republic of Cyprus during May 2018 rose 23 per cent compared to May 2017 according to official figures published by the Department of Lands and Surveys.

This follows increases of 29% in April, 23% in March and 46% in February.

During May a total of 828 contracts or the sale of residential and commercial properties and land (building plots and fields) were deposited at Land Registry offices across Cyprus, compared with the 758 deposited in May 2017.

The figures show a continuing improvement in the economic conditions, coupled with government measures (such as the citizenship by investment scheme). However, the recent decision by the Council of Ministers to limit the number of citizenship applications to 700 a year may result in a fall in sales to non-EU citizens.

(The figures include an unspecified number of properties acquired by banks as part of loan restructurings.)

While sales in both Larnaca and Limassol fell by 5%, they rose in the remaining districts.

In percentage terms Famagusta led the way with sales rising by 108% followed by Nicosia, where sales rose by 30% and Paphos, where sales rose 10%.

Although the number of sales in Limassol declined 5% in May, it still recorded the highest number of sales during May reaching 282.

Total Property Sale Contracts – 2017/2018 Comparison

District Year Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Nicosia 2017 72

73

79

80 118 162 124 76 87 117 170 306 2018 146 96

126

117

153

Famagusta 2017 21

19 40

29

38 46

59 47 57 51 52 169 2018 48 52

40

52 79

Larnaca 2017 102

100 113

69

119 96

103 88 107 111 151 181 2018 112 99

116

83 113

Limassol 2017 132

177 232

192

298 304

289 201 203 306 321 532 2018 225 256

314

246 282

Paphos 2017 96

87 162

136

183 235

184 160 148 183 212 349 2018 164 163

172

157 201

Totals 2017 423

456 626

506

756 843

739 572 602 768 906 1537 2018 695 666 768 655 828

Property sales – year to date

During the first five months of 2018 the number of contracts for the sale of property deposited at Land Registry offices has risen 31% to 3,612 compared to the 2,767 deposited during corresponding period of last year.

In percentage terms Famagusta saw the highest increase in the number of sales – up by 84%, followed by Nicosia (the capital) with a 51% increase. Increases of 29%, 28% and 4% were recorded in Paphos, Limassol and Larnaca respectively.