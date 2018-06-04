Cyprus property sales up 29% in May

Latest Headlines
The number of property sales in Cyprus continued to rise in May with the number of sales contracts deposited at Land Registry Offices across the Republic up 29 per cent compared with May 2017.

Cyprus property sales up 29% in MayTHE NUMBER of property sales contracts deposited at Land Registry offices across the Republic of Cyprus during May 2018 rose 23 per cent compared to May 2017 according to official figures published by the Department of Lands and Surveys.

This follows increases of 29% in April, 23% in March and 46% in February.

During May a total of 828 contracts or the sale of residential and commercial properties and land (building plots and fields) were deposited at Land Registry offices across Cyprus, compared with the 758 deposited in May 2017.

The figures show a continuing improvement in the economic conditions, coupled with government measures (such as the citizenship by investment scheme). However, the recent decision by the Council of Ministers to limit the number of citizenship applications to 700 a year may result in a fall in sales to non-EU citizens.

(The figures include an unspecified number of properties acquired by banks as part of loan restructurings.)

While sales in both Larnaca and Limassol fell by 5%, they rose in the remaining districts.

In percentage terms Famagusta led the way with sales rising by 108% followed by Nicosia, where sales rose by 30% and Paphos, where sales rose 10%.

Although the number of sales in Limassol declined 5% in May, it still recorded the highest number of sales during May reaching 282.

Total Property Sale Contracts – 2017/2018 Comparison

DistrictYearJanFebMarAprMayJunJulAugSepOctNovDec
Nicosia201772
73
79
801181621247687117170306
2018146 96
126
117
153
Famagusta201721
1940
29
3846
5947575152169
201848 52
40
 5279
Larnaca2017102
100113
69
11996
10388107 111151181
2018112 99
116
 83113
Limassol2017132
177232
192
298304
289201203306321532
2018225 256
314
 246282
Paphos201796
87162
136
183235
184160148183212349
2018164 163
172
 157201
Totals2017423
456626
506
756843
739572 602 768906 1537
2018695 666768 655828

Property sales – year to date

During the first five months of 2018 the number of contracts for the sale of property deposited at Land Registry offices has risen 31% to 3,612 compared to the 2,767 deposited during corresponding period of last year.

In percentage terms Famagusta saw the highest increase in the number of sales – up by 84%, followed by Nicosia (the capital) with a 51% increase. Increases of 29%, 28% and 4% were recorded in Paphos, Limassol and Larnaca respectively.

  • jo robinson says:
    June 4, 2018 at 1:12 pm

    Looking good,when our deeds arrive everything will move.

