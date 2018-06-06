Cyprus property sales up 29% in May (Update)

THE NUMBER of property sales contracts deposited at Land Registry offices across the Republic of Cyprus during May 2018 rose 23 per cent compared to May 2017 according to official figures published by the Department of Lands and Surveys.

This follows increases of 29% in April, 23% in March and 46% in February.

During May a total of 828 contracts or the sale of residential and commercial properties and land (building plots and fields) were deposited at Land Registry offices across Cyprus, compared with the 758 deposited in May 2017.

Of the 828 contracts deposited, 392 (47.3%) were for properties purchased by non-Cypriots.

The figures show a continuing improvement in the economic conditions, coupled with government measures (such as the citizenship by investment scheme). However, the recent decision by the Council of Ministers to limit the number of citizenship applications to 700 a year may result in a fall in sales to non-EU citizens.

(The figures include an unspecified number of properties acquired by banks as part of loan restructurings.)

While sales in both Larnaca and Limassol fell by 5%, they rose in the remaining districts.

In percentage terms Famagusta led the way with sales rising by 108% followed by Nicosia, where sales rose by 30% and Paphos, where sales rose 10%.

Although the number of sales in Limassol declined 5% in May, it still recorded the highest number of sales during May reaching 282.

Total Property Sale Contracts – 2017/2018 Comparison

District Year Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Nicosia 2017 72

73

79

80 118 162 124 76 87 117 170 306 2018 146 96

126

117

153

Famagusta 2017 21

19 40

29

38 46

59 47 57 51 52 169 2018 48 52

40

52 79

Larnaca 2017 102

100 113

69

119 96

103 88 107 111 151 181 2018 112 99

116

83 113

Limassol 2017 132

177 232

192

298 304

289 201 203 306 321 532 2018 225 256

314

246 282

Paphos 2017 96

87 162

136

183 235

184 160 148 183 212 349 2018 164 163

172

157 201

Totals 2017 423

456 626

506

756 843

739 572 602 768 906 1537 2018 695 666 768 655 828

Property sales – year to date

During the first five months of 2018 the number of contracts for the sale of property deposited at Land Registry offices has risen 31% to 3,612 compared to the 2,767 deposited during corresponding period of last year.

In percentage terms Famagusta saw the highest increase in the number of sales – up by 84%, followed by Nicosia (the capital) with a 51% increase. Increases of 29%, 28% and 4% were recorded in Paphos, Limassol and Larnaca respectively.

Overseas property sales

The Land Registry figures reveal that a total of 392 property sale contracts were deposited by non-Cypriots during May 2018. Of those 126 were deposited by EU citizens and the remaining 266 by non-EU citizens, but we cannot quantify the number of non-EU citizens who bought property with a view to applying for citizenship.

Paphos remained the most popular district with the overseas market with the number of property sales contracts deposited reaching 158. Limassol recorded 94, Larnaca 58, Famagusta 45 and Nicosia 18.

Overseas Property Sale Contracts – 2018

District Source Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Nicosia EU 10 8 9 10

9

Non-EU 10 4 13

14 9 Total 20 12 22 24 18 Famagusta EU 15 24 8

12 19 Non-EU 36 10 14

28 26 Total 51 34 22 40 45 Larnaca EU 9 9 9

6 9 Non-EU 43 46 40

36 49 Total 52 55 49 42 58 Limassol EU 15 17 32

17 19 Non-EU 103 87 83

67 94 Total 118 104 115 84 113 Paphos EU 41 58 55

49 70 Non-EU 105 97 74

87 88 Total 146 155 129 136 158 Totals EU 90 116 113

94 126 Non-EU 297 244 224

232 266 TOTAL 387 360 337 326 392

During the first five months of 2018, a total of 1,802 property sales contracts have been deposited by overseas buyers, with 539 deposited by EU nationals and 1,263 by non-EU nationals.

Paphos maintains its position as the most popular spot for overseas buyers with sale contracts reaching 724, followed by Limassol with 534, Larnaca with 256, Famagusta with 192 and Nicosia with 96.

Cyprus Property Sale Contracts 2000 – 2018

Year Overseas Sales Domestic Sales Percentage

Overseas Sales Total

Sales 2000 450 12,214 3.6% 12,664 2001 1,207 12,849 8.6% 14,056 2002 2,548 14,111 15.3% 16,659 2003 3,981 15,294 20.7% 19,275 2004 5,384 11,947 31.1% 17,331 2005 6,485 10,106 39.1% 16,591 2006 8,355 8,598 49.3% 16,953 2007 11,281 9,964 53.1% 21,245 2008 6,636 8,031 45.2% 14,667 2009 1,761 6,409 21.6% 8,170 2010 2,030 6,568 23.6% 8,598 2011 1,652 5,366 23.5% 7,018 2012 1,476 4,793 23.5% 6,269 2013 1,017 2,750 27.0% 3,767 2014 1,193 3,334 26.4% 4,527 2015 1,349 3,603 27.2% 4,952 2016

1,813 5,250 25.7% 7,063 2017

2,406 6,328 27.5% 8,734 2018 (May)

1,802 1,810 49.9% 3,612 Totals

62,828 149,325 29.6% 212,151