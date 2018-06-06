Permits for new homes up 13.3 per cent

THE TOTAL number of building permits authorised in Cyprus during March 2018 stood at 531 compared with the 542 authorised during March 2017; a fall of 2.0% according to official figures released by the Cyprus Statistical Service.

Compared to March 2017 the total value of these permits rose by 41.6% to reach €162.8 million, their total area rose by 26.1% to reach 146.1 thousand square metres and provided for the construction of 467 new homes.

During March 2018, building permits were issued for:

Residential buildings – 363 permits

Community buildings – 2 permits

Non-residential buildings – 88 permits

Civil engineering projects – 19 permits

Division of plots of land – 43 permits

Road construction – 11 permits

Building permits for new homes

The 363 residential building permits approved in March provided for the construction of 467 new homes (dwellings). These comprised 221 single houses (compared with 218 in March 2017) and 246 multiple housing units such as apartments, semis, townhouses and other residential complexes (compared with 194 in March 2017); a rise of 13.3%.

Of those 467 new homes, 156 are destined for Limassol, 149 for Nicosia, 99 for Larnaca, 29 for Paphos, and 34 for Famagusta.

Building Permits Issued for the Construction of New Homes

(Number of Dwellings)

Month 2017

(Dwellings) 2018

(Dwellings) Increase/

Decrease %age

Change January 381 476 95 24.9% February 383 431 48 12.5% March

412 487

55

13.3%

Totals 1,176 1,374 198 16.8%

During the first quarter of 2018, 1,515 building permits were issued compared to the 1,451 issued in the first quarter of 2017. The total value of these permits increased by 29.9% and the total area by 27.1%.

According to the Cyprus Statistical Service, building permits constitute a leading indicator of future activity in the construction sector.