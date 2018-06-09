Four more high rise buildings in Limassol

PAFILIA property developers have been given the green light by the environmental authorities to construct a new high rise project “Limassol Neo” on land adjacent to the Limassol Municipal gardens on the seafront promenade and opposite the zoo.

At an estimated cost of €250 million, the project will consist of four residential towers of 43, 38, 31 and 25 stories, with a total of 345 apartments. Plans include a club house, commercial areas of 2,100 sqm. including restaurants and shops, parking for 1,473 cars, a public green area of 3,990 sqm., a public square of 4,871 sqm., and landscaped areas.

It is anticipated that the development will he home to somewhere in the region of 740 residents, most of whom will use the apartments as second/holiday homes.

In 2010 Pafilia was granted relevant approvals to construct a high rise development at the same location known as “Limassol Landmark”, which consisted of a 29 floor tower, two smaller buildings with 233 residential units 14 shops and three restaurants.

If all goes according to plan the construction of “Limassol Neo” will start in March 2019 and is estimated to be completed in 2024.

In addition to this Pafilia development, 23 further towers in Limassol have been granted planning permission; a total of 52 applications for the construction of high rise developments have been submitted.

The artist’s impression of the “Limassol Neo” is from the website of architect John Bradbury who has been working on the design of the project with the London Office of Wood Bagot.