Limassol rent price protest

More than 1,000 Limassolians and others are expected to gather in front of the Limassol District Administration Offices in Anexartisias Street on June 23rd at 18:00 to protest against the exorbitant rent prices in Limassol.

Although residential property rents have been rising across Cyprus, Limassol has been particularly affected with rents sky rocketing in recent times.

Organised by the Limassol initiative group the protestors will be calling for an end to “the socially and ecologically disastrous policies that render our town liveable only for the financially privileged groups of citizens.”

They are saying NO to:

the exorbitant rent prices in Limassol

the displacement of middle and lower social strata from the city’s core

the ongoing elimination of public space

the criminal exclusion of citizens from the decision making that affects their city

the construction of speculative bubble high-rise building and the impending environmental disaster

the ongoing deterioration of the city’s character

government policies that put the interests and profits of developers and law firms above the needs of ordinary citizens

And are demanding:

the immediate and meaningful intervention of the state for tackling the lack of affordable housing in Limassol

the immediate construction of quality and affordable housing infrastructure for middle and lower income strata

the immediate inclusion of citizens in the decision-making process that directly affect their living environment

more public and green spaces

The initiative group considers that “these problems are interconnected. High-rise buildings, astronomical rents and the commercialization of public space are phenomena directly related to the economic crisis.

“The ‘development’ of the towers is not taking place on behalf of the citizens but against them, to extract more profits for the developer-lawyer-public official-complex. This kind of ‘development’ excludes the lower and financially vulnerable social strata from their right to the city.”

Further details on Facebook (Greek & English).