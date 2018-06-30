High-rise developments coming to Paphos

THE PAPHOS Municipality’s Town Planning Committee of the Paphos Municipality has given the green light for permits to be issued for the construction of two 20-storey high-rise buildings on Poseidonos Avenue next to the Aloe Hotel.

The development will include a green space of 3,000sqm. and a public car park for 150 vehicles. The intention is to build two high-rise blocks of luxury apartments, shops and houses.

The Planning Committee has also given the go-ahead for the construction of three further multi-storey buildings. Two of these will be built by Leptos in the hospital area of 8 and 10 storeys respectively, and a further 12-storey building by another company in the Tomb of the Kings area.

An application by Aristo to build a 14-storey building at Evagoras Pallikarides Avenue in the city centre was put on hold due to reservations expressed by some planning committee members who asked for more time to study the application.

We understand that ten applications for high-rise developments in Paphos have been submitted and that more are expected.