Small rise in Cyprus property sales

THE NUMBER of property sales contracts deposited at Land Registry offices across the Republic of Cyprus during June 2018 rose just 2 per cent compared to June 2017 according to official figures published by the Department of Lands and Surveys.
This follows increases of 23% in May, 29% in April and 23% in March and is the smallest increase since February 2017 (when sales fell 9 per cent.)
During June a total of 858 contracts or the sale of residential and commercial properties and land (building plots and fields) were deposited at Land Registry offices across Cyprus, compared with the 843 deposited in June 2017.
(The figures include an unspecified number of properties acquired by banks as part of loan restructurings.)
While sales in Paphos and Nicosia fell by 23% and 10% respectively, they rose in the remaining three districts.
In percentage terms Larnaca led the way with sales rising by 39% followed by Famagusta, where sales rose by 33% and Limassol, where sales rose 11%.
Total Property Sale Contracts – 2017/2018 Comparison
|District
|Year
|Jan
|Feb
|Mar
|Apr
|May
|Jun
|Jul
|Aug
|Sep
|Oct
|Nov
|Dec
|Nicosia
|2017
|72
|73
|79
|80
|118
|162
|124
|76
|87
|117
|170
|306
|2018
|146
|96
|126
|117
|153
|146
|Famagusta
|2017
|21
|19
|40
|29
|38
|46
|59
|47
|57
|51
|52
|169
|2018
|48
|52
|40
|52
|79
|61
|Larnaca
|2017
|102
|100
|113
|69
|119
|96
|103
|88
|107
|111
|151
|181
|2018
|112
|99
|116
|83
|113
|133
|Limassol
|2017
|132
|177
|232
|192
|298
|304
|289
|201
|203
|306
|321
|532
|2018
|225
|256
|314
|246
|282
|338
|Paphos
|2017
|96
|87
|162
|136
|183
|235
|184
|160
|148
|183
|212
|349
|2018
|164
|163
|172
|157
|201
|180
|Totals
|2017
|423
|456
|626
|506
|756
|843
|739
|572
|602
|768
|906
|1537
|2018
|695
|666
|768
|655
|828
|858
Property sales – year to date
During the first half of 2018 the number of contracts for the sale of property deposited at Land Registry offices has risen 24% to 4,470 compared to the 3,610 deposited during the first half of 2017.
In terms of the number of properties sold this year Limassol is in pole position with 1,661 sales, followed by Paphos with 1,037, Nicosia with 784, Larnaca 656 and finally Famagusta with 193.
