Small rise in Cyprus property sales

Although the number of property sales in Cyprus continued to rise in June according to the number of sales contracts deposited at Land Registry Offices, only a marginal rise was reported compared with June 2017.

By: Nigel Howarth
Cyprus property salesTHE NUMBER of property sales contracts deposited at Land Registry offices across the Republic of Cyprus during June 2018 rose just 2 per cent compared to June 2017 according to official figures published by the Department of Lands and Surveys.

This follows increases of 23% in May, 29% in April and 23% in March and is the smallest increase since February 2017 (when sales fell 9 per cent.)

During June a total of 858 contracts or the sale of residential and commercial properties and land (building plots and fields) were deposited at Land Registry offices across Cyprus, compared with the 843 deposited in June 2017.

(The figures include an unspecified number of properties acquired by banks as part of loan restructurings.)

While sales in Paphos and Nicosia fell by 23% and 10% respectively, they rose in the remaining three districts.

In percentage terms Larnaca led the way with sales rising by 39% followed by Famagusta, where sales rose by 33% and Limassol, where sales rose 11%.

Total Property Sale Contracts – 2017/2018 Comparison

DistrictYearJanFebMarAprMayJunJulAugSepOctNovDec
Nicosia201772
73
79
801181621247687117170306
2018146 96
126
117
153
146
Famagusta201721
1940
29
3846
5947575152169
201848 52
40
 5279
61
Larnaca2017102
100113
69
11996
10388107 111151181
2018112 99
116
 83113
133
Limassol2017132
177232
192
298304
289201203306321532
2018225 256
314
 246282
338
Paphos201796
87162
136
183235
184160148183212349
2018164 163
172
 157201
180
Totals2017423
456626
506
756843
739572 602 768906 1537
2018695 666768 655828858

Property sales – year to date

During the first half of 2018 the number of contracts for the sale of property deposited at Land Registry offices has risen 24% to 4,470 compared to the 3,610 deposited during the first half of 2017.

In terms of the number of properties sold this year Limassol is in pole position with 1,661 sales, followed by Paphos with 1,037, Nicosia with 784, Larnaca 656 and finally Famagusta with 193.

