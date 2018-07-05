Small rise in Cyprus property sales

THE NUMBER of property sales contracts deposited at Land Registry offices across the Republic of Cyprus during June 2018 rose just 2 per cent compared to June 2017 according to official figures published by the Department of Lands and Surveys.

This follows increases of 23% in May, 29% in April and 23% in March and is the smallest increase since February 2017 (when sales fell 9 per cent.)

During June a total of 858 contracts or the sale of residential and commercial properties and land (building plots and fields) were deposited at Land Registry offices across Cyprus, compared with the 843 deposited in June 2017.

(The figures include an unspecified number of properties acquired by banks as part of loan restructurings.)

While sales in Paphos and Nicosia fell by 23% and 10% respectively, they rose in the remaining three districts.

In percentage terms Larnaca led the way with sales rising by 39% followed by Famagusta, where sales rose by 33% and Limassol, where sales rose 11%.

Total Property Sale Contracts – 2017/2018 Comparison

District Year Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Nicosia 2017 72

73

79

80 118 162 124 76 87 117 170 306 2018 146 96

126

117

153

146

Famagusta 2017 21

19 40

29

38 46

59 47 57 51 52 169 2018 48 52

40

52 79

61

Larnaca 2017 102

100 113

69

119 96

103 88 107 111 151 181 2018 112 99

116

83 113

133

Limassol 2017 132

177 232

192

298 304

289 201 203 306 321 532 2018 225 256

314

246 282

338

Paphos 2017 96

87 162

136

183 235

184 160 148 183 212 349 2018 164 163

172

157 201

180

Totals 2017 423

456 626

506

756 843

739 572 602 768 906 1537 2018 695 666 768 655 828 858

Property sales – year to date

During the first half of 2018 the number of contracts for the sale of property deposited at Land Registry offices has risen 24% to 4,470 compared to the 3,610 deposited during the first half of 2017.

In terms of the number of properties sold this year Limassol is in pole position with 1,661 sales, followed by Paphos with 1,037, Nicosia with 784, Larnaca 656 and finally Famagusta with 193.