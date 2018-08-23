Latest Headlines
Apollo close to buying Cyprus NPLs

Apollo Global Management LLC is the preferred bidder to buy a non-performing loan (NPL) portfolio being sold by Bank of Cyprus Holdings Plc according to people with knowledge of the matter.

By: Nigel Howarth
Published: Thursday 23rd August 2018

Apollo buying Bank of Cyprus NPLsBLOOMBERG reports that the Bank of Cyprus and Apollo Global Management LLC are in talks in London to finalize details of the sale of a roughly €3 billion portion of the lender’s non-performing loans (NPLs), the people said, asking not to be identified because the information isn’t public. A spokesman for Apollo declined to comment.

Cypriot and European officials have been urging the Cyprus banks to reduce the amount of NPLs on their books, aiming to avoid a repeat of the island’s 2013 economic crisis. U.S. funds have been circling southern European banking assets, with Lone Star acquiring a multi-billion-euro Spanish property portfolio in June.

Despite Cyprus’ sharp economic recovery over the past five years, NPLs still weigh on banks’ profitability and have prevented significant improvement in the financial health of households and companies, the International Monetary Fund said in July. The European Commission and European Central Bank earlier this year called on the country’s banks to prioritize reducing bad loans.

Bank of Cyprus reported some progress in its first-quarter earnings, saying it had reduced bad-loan exposure for a 12th consecutive quarter.

With the NPL sale progressing, Bank of Cyprus said earlier Wed it would move the date for its second-quarter results to Aug. 27 from Aug. 23.

  • Cooking the Books says:
    August 24, 2018 at 20:54

    Poor old Apollo must think that the Republic of Cyprus is an upstanding EU member with a western style legal system otherwise they would just laugh at the offer to purchase non recoverable unsecured untitled collateral with guarantor protection !!

    It will be interesting to see how much the €3bn of NPLs sells for. That should give a good indication as to the real value of Cypriot collateral.

    Ed: The collateral is titled – owned by the bank.

  • Aggis Demetriou says:
    August 24, 2018 at 17:12

    I don’t thing they will be buying any Swiss franc loans.

  • Deanna says:
    August 24, 2018 at 14:53

    Yep; wipe the slate clean then repeat all over again…

