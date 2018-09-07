Latest Headlines
Larnaca marina plans on track

The competition process to develop Larnaca marina and port are back on track and the tender documents will be delivered today (Friday) after the Transport Ministry rebutted claims that the project was beset by legal complications.

By: Staff Reporter
Published: Friday 7th September 2018 • Filed Under

Larnaca marina and port projectTHE PROCEDURES to invite tenders for the development of the Larnaca marina and port are on track, the transport ministry said on Thursday.

It was responding to news reports claiming further delays.

In a statement, the ministry said that the cabinet earlier this week approved the release of the final tender documents to the project suitors.

The tender documents would be delivered on Friday as scheduled, it added.

The ministry also rebutted claims that the mooted project is beset by legal complications.

It said that a legal opinion, delivered by the attorney-general’s office on August 13, cleared the way for the project.

Additionally, the ministry had received the opinions of the Commissioner for State Aid Control and the Commission for the Protection of Competition.

It’s understood that the project’s suitors are having reservations about a clause that places a cap on the volume of cargo to be processed at Larnaca port.

A ceiling of 900,000 tonnes per annum has been placed. The clause had been inserted in the agreement for the development of the new Limassol port and terminal, inaugurated in May this year.

Initially three suitors had expressed an interest in the Larnaca marina & port project. Two subsequently withdrew, leaving only Ampa Ltd & Israel Shipyards Ltd in the running.

  • Richard says:
    September 8, 2018 at 16:51

    It’s on
    It’s off
    It’s on
    It’s off
    We’d like to represent this project as a light show (but we’ve had to pull that idea as it would potentially pose a threat to photosensitive epileptics).

    Instead we’d like to propose we give the project representation to the band ‘Jive Bunny’ – who we understand write lyrics for these sorts of occasions.

  • AndrewM says:
    September 8, 2018 at 09:37

    Back on track…..
    Which track might that be?

    Is there a list of what’s going to be done by dates?
    As far as I’m aware the port looks and smells worse than it ever has minus one “token” storage container nearby. I reckon if we are lucky we might just see one taken down a year if the powers that be don’t get their finger out.

